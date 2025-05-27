by Daron Pressley Dee Michelle Introduces Invisible K-Tips: The Secret to Seamless Extensions With her visionary approach, robust network, and unwavering dedication to elevating others, Michelle is not only transforming the beauty industry with Invisible K-Tips hair extensions but also building a legacy—and she’s just getting started.







Deonna “Dee Michelle” Fletcher—affectionately known as Dee Michelle—isn’t just styling hair; she’s redefining what it means to lead in luxury haircare, entrepreneurship, and empowerment. With over two decades of experience, the licensed cosmetologist, mother of four, and Pittsburgh native has built a powerful brand rooted in innovation and influence.

Known widely as the “Invisible K-Tips Queen,” she counts celebrities like Keyshia Cole, Jayda Cheaves, and Lira Galore among her elite clientele. Dee Michelle is seizing the moment as the global salon services industry surges, valued at $122 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $230.5 billion by 2034. She’s expanding her empire by opening an 8,000-square-foot luxury salon in New York City and hosting an exclusive one-day masterclass to empower fellow stylists with the tools to build their beauty businesses. What began as a passion has evolved into a movement that blends service excellence with mentorship, education, and legacy-building.

Black Enterprise spoke with Michelle about her new 8,000-square-foot salon, the Invisible K-Tips Method, and her passion for educating.



The Invisible K-Tips method

Dee Michelle’s signature Invisible K-Tips hair extensions method has disrupted the hair industry by providing versatility and a natural appearance without sacrificing comfort, which is highly sought after by women from all backgrounds. The unique technique Michelle began using in 2019 ensures that your extensions blend flawlessly with your natural hair, giving you complete, voluminous looks without compromising your natural hair.



“The Invisible K-Tips hair extensions method is truly innovative because it offers a flawless, undetectable finish that blends seamlessly with the client’s natural hair,” Michelle says.



“Something scarce in the world of extensions, especially for textured hair types like 4C,” she adds. This method bridges beauty and practicality, empowering everyone from athletes to businesswomen to feel glamorous without compromising comfort or lifestyle.



Teaching the Business of Beauty

On May 25, Michelle will host the Invisible K-Tips Hair Extensions Masterclass in New York City, joined by Love & Hip Hop stars Yandy Smith-Harris and Kendra Robinson. The event is a bold extension of her brand’s core message: Beauty is Business.



“Stylists who attend the Invisible K-Tips Hair Extensions Masterclass will leave with much more than technical skills,” Michelle explains. “They’ll walk away with a blueprint for building a successful, sustainable business.”



The masterclass will cover everything from branding and client communication to pricing models and payment systems. But most importantly, it’s about giving stylists the mindset and tools to build long-term wealth.



“I’ll also be sharing insights on how to package and present their classes or services, helping them turn their talent into a legacy,” she adds. “Most importantly, they’ll gain the confidence and mentorship needed to position themselves as experts in the industry and start creating wealth through their craft.”



Introducing the Dee Michelle Private Salon Experience

Dee’s expansion into New York City marks a significant milestone. Her new 8,000-square-foot luxury salon is set to redefine the salon experience.



“I’m beyond excited to announce the opening of my new luxury salon in New York City, a monumental step forward from my roots in Pittsburgh,” Michelle shares. “After the incredible growth and support I’ve received at my first salon, especially from clients across the East Coast, I knew it was time to expand and take this leap.”



Designed to feel more like a spa than a traditional salon, the Dee Michelle Private Salon Experience will offer a tranquil, upscale environment that caters to women from all walks of life.



“From the moment clients walk in, they’ll be pampered with upscale service, soothing ambiance, and top-tier care that goes far beyond the traditional salon vibe,” she says. “This is more than a salon—it’s a destination for transformation, education, and self-care.”



The space will also serve as a training ground for stylists looking to master the Invisible K-Tips hair extensions technique in a professional, supportive setting.



The Future of Beauty Is Scalable, Digital, and Personal

As the beauty world continues to evolve, Dee sees an opportunity for stylists to not only master their craft but to build powerful, profitable brands that reflect their stories. “The future of beauty entrepreneurship is all about specialization, scalability, and storytelling,” she explains. “Clients are no longer just looking for a service. They’re investing in an experience, a transformation, and a connection with a brand that reflects who they are or aspire to be.”

With the rise of digital platforms, social media, and content creation, Dee encourages stylists to think beyond the chair.

“Stylists who combine mastery of their craft with content, education, and systems will win,” she says. That’s part of why Invisible K-Tips hair extensions are not just a style, but a gateway to building brand equity.



Advice for Aspiring Six-Figure Stylists

For those looking to build a six-figure brand in the beauty industry, Dee offers no-nonsense advice:

“Get clear on your niche, invest in the client experience, and treat your business like a business,” Michelle urges. “That means setting goals, tracking your numbers, learning marketing, and creating systems that let you grow beyond the chair.”

While social media might get your name out there, consistency and service will keep it ringing in rooms you have yet to enter.



“Social media can get you seen, but consistency, branding, and service will keep your name in rooms you haven’t even entered yet.”



With her visionary approach, robust network, and unwavering dedication to elevating others, Michelle is not only transforming the beauty industry with Invisible K-Tips hair extensions but also building a legacy—and she’s just getting started.

