News by Sharelle B. McNair DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Changes Her Tone Amid Trump’s Police Takeover – But Why? Several Democratic leaders at the city and state levels have openly condemned the President’s moves but Bowser seemingly used the opportunity to welcome the challenge as help for local law enforcement.







It seems that Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is between a rock and a hard place as President Donald Trump has unleashed the National Guard on the streets of our nation’s capital amid a call to crack down on growing crime, NBC News reports.

By taking control of the Metropolitan Police Department, Trump called on Bowser to join in and cooperate with the order of his administration. While several Democratic leaders at the city and state levels have openly condemned the President’s moves — as he threatens to do the same in other metro cities — Bowser seemingly used the opportunity to welcome the challenge as help for local law enforcement. “What I’m focused on is the federal surge and how to make the most of the additional officer support that we have,” Bowser said following a meeting with Attorney General Pam Bondi.

While she has labeled Trump’s move to community leaders as an “authoritarian push,” Bowser’s tone has been described as more measured than that of other leaders from the blue side of the aisle. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) turned the tables on the indicted politician, stating, “The Trump administration has consistently broken the law and violated the Constitution to further the personal and political agenda of a wannabe king.”

Starting Aug. 11, law enforcement on the federal level has been seen parading the streets of D.C. in what the Trump administration has described as “a crime-fighting effort” in addition to removing homeless persons off the streets. The concerns about the federal takeover are supported by legislation from decades ago. Since Washington, D.C. is not a state, the federal government has the right to overtake city affairs, despite the 1973 Home Rule Act, which grants the city the right to elect its own mayor and council members.

I hope your community is never occupied like LA or DC. But if it is, you’ll quickly find that people don’t take kindly to having their city under federal control. And folks are just getting started.



📌 Protesters gathered near a checkpoint in the U Street corridor in Northwest… pic.twitter.com/CVWwiaiLUH — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) August 14, 2025

However, some leaders understand Bowser’s standpoint, regardless of her back being against the wall. Washington, D.C. City Council member Christina Henderson says she empathizes with the mayor. “You do not want to be the mayor that loses home rule, and that there is no mayor after you,” Henderson said, according to CNN.

As Bowser’s team has highlighted her skill of removing emotions from certain situations, political analyst for D.C. public radio station WAMU and veteran city reporter Tom Sherwood said the mayor is being smart with her strategic ways. “I believe that the mayor has done all she can do to tend to the weather-vane attitude of President Trump,” Sherwood said.

“The image from the president is that the district is a liberal, mostly Black city that doesn’t care about fighting crime, and so that’s left the mayor and the DC Council as prime targets for him.”

While Trump called the mayor “a good person who has tried” and given many chances, his anti-Black rhetoric is still at the forefront of everyone’s mind. In 2020, the president, during his first term, employed the National Guard to violently break up peaceful Black Lives Matter protests. He then used the moment for a photo op in front of a church, holding up a Bible in an odd move to address the press. The organizing director of Free DC, a movement that calls for accountability in the district’s statehood, Nee Nee Taylor, remembers the backlash from that moment and feels Bowser is doing the best that she can. “I think she’s standing up to the best of her ability, being that DC is not a state,” Taylor said.

However, she is not blind to what residents feel is Trump’s true agenda. “Black Washingtonians have long recognized that community violence cannot be solved through state violence,” she continued. “We will not be idle as oppressors’ structures try to harm our communities and take power.”

