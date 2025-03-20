News by Sharelle Burt Grieving Mother Presses D.C. Mayor About Officers ‘Unconstitutional’ Pardons Karen Hylton interrupted Mayor Bowser's press conference demanding answers about the recent pardons of officer Terence Sutton and Lt. Andrew Zabavsky.







A press conference with Washington D.C.’s Mayor Muriel Bowser was interrupted when the mother of Karon Hylton-Brown, who died after being pursued by police officers, pressed her about their “unconstitutional” pardons, asking if she told President Donald Trump that her son was illegal, WUSA 9 reports.

Karen Hylton interrupted the budget press conference shortly after Bowser walked up to the podium demanding answers about the recent pardons of Officer Terence Sutton and Lt. Andrew Zabavsky. “Mayor Bowser, did you tell President Trump that Karon is illegal?” Hylton shouted while being approached by Metro Police officers. “Do you know the pardon of those officers is very much unconstitutional?”

As officers approached her, Hylton warned officers, saying, “Don’t touch me, don’t touch me. Do not put your hands on me,” Bowser attempted to de-escalate the situation, asking the grieving mother to “step outside.” But Hylton fought back, saying she had tried to talk to the mayor before. “I tried to talk to you. I tried to ask you. I’m asking you again—did you let him know that the pardon of those officers is unconstitutional?”

While Hylton was escorted out, Bowser finally responded, stating, “No, Ms. Hylton, I have not talked to the president about your son.”

Hylton-Brown was killed in 2020 after being chased by officers for allegedly riding his motorbike on the sidewalk without a helmet. Police followed the victim into an alley before he zoomed out of the alley and was hit by a passing car. He died in the hospital days later. Sutton was convicted of second-degree murder, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice in connection with the deadly pursuit, while Zabavsky was convicted of conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

The case was labeled historic as it was the first time a D.C. officer was convicted of murder in the line of duty. Both officers received lengthy prison sentences — Sutton was sentenced to five years, and Zabavsky received four years — but both remained free on bond, filing conviction appeals. According to the Washington Times, prosecutors claimed the officers worked together to cover up their involvement by turning their body cameras off to discuss the incident in private and lying to higher-ranking officers about how the pursuit went down and the severity of Hylton-Brown’s injuries.

Hylton is known for passionate outbursts related to her son’s case as an outspoken advocate calling for accountability from city leaders. During Sutton and Zabavsky’s trial in 2022, the mother was arrested for yelling and physically struggling with the U.S. Marshals once the jury announced the verdict. After being tried on assault charges in 2023 as a result of the altercation, Hylton was later acquitted.

