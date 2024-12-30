Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Isaac Hayes’ Son Faces Racist Tirade From ‘Karen’ Who Tried To Block Him From His Gated Community Hayes stated that he never experience a 'Karen In the wild' until now.







The son of Isaac Hayes recently exposed a “Karen” who spewed racist language while trying to prevent him from entering his gated community.

Isaac Hayes III posted the video as the woman appeared intoxicated. In the clip, she could be heard stating that he should have been white.

“I’ve never seen a Karen in the wild. Well tonight I had my first up close encounter with one,” he captioned the post. “I stayed calm, I made no sudden movements and got away as quickly as I could.”

The woman claimed to be on the neighborhood “board” as she stood at the gate’s entrance. She asked Hayes III if he was “trying to get in.”

“I live here…I don’t need to tell you who I am,” he told the disoriented woman in the clip.

She repeatedly asked for Hayes III identification while saying he drives like a “bat out of hell.” She also yelled “f**k you” at him.

“So ridiculous, we have dogs, we have people and you don’t even care,” she continued.

She then said he was “so disrespectful.”

“Why don’t you be white, won’t [you]?” she expressed as Hayes drove past the gate to get to his home.

According to The Root, Hayes lives in an upper-class neighborhood called the Cobblestone at Brookhaven, located in the suburbs of Atlanta. While he works as a tech entrepreneur, he also serves as the manager of his late father’s estate.

He later spoke in more detail to TMZ about his reaction to the ordeal.

“I’m assuming some conversations might happened, I’ve never experienced anything like this before so,” he told the tabloid. “I found it completely bizarre.”

He added, “I have no interest in talking to the person. They made it perfectly clear how they felt. I don’t think there is anything left to talk about.”

The woman’s identity remains undisclosed, but her initial reaction to Hayes III trying to enter his residence garnered significant backlash.

“Outside of preventing me from entering my community, cursing at me and telling me I should be ‘White.’ It’s pretty surreal,” Hayes III added to the post. “White Supremacy is crashin[g] out all 2025. Be safe.”

Hayes III has also had to call out another person — Trump — this year. He made headlines for refusing to let the Trump campaign use one of his father’s famous songs, “Hold On, I’m Coming,” at the now President-elect’s rallies.

