BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Isiah Thomas attends the Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 20, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) Sports by Selena Hill Isiah Thomas Returns To The Knicks’ Boardroom The NBA Hall of Famer is returning to the Knicks as a director as MSG Sports separates its basketball and hockey businesses.







Isiah Thomas is back in the New York Knicks’ orbit — this time with a seat at the corporate table.

The Basketball Hall of Famer is set to join the board of directors of MSG Knickerbockers Corp., the newly formed public company that will oversee the Knicks and its G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, Yahoo Sports reports. The appointment comes as Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. separates its basketball and hockey operations into two publicly traded companies.

After the corporate restructuring, which is expected to be completed Oct. 26, MSG Sports will become MSG Knickerbockers Corp., while a new MSG Rangers Corp. will oversee the New York Rangers, Hartford Wolf Pack and MSG Training Center. James Dolan will serve as executive chairman and CEO of both companies.

For Thomas, the move marks another chapter in a complicated business relationship with Dolan and the Knicks. Thomas previously served as the Knicks’ president of basketball operations beginning in 2003 and later became head coach. During his five seasons as president, New York went 138-237, according to The New York Post. The team also went 56-108 during his two seasons as head coach.



After leaving the Knicks’ coaching role, Thomas later coached the WNBA’s New York Liberty when Dolan owned the team and has served on the board of Sphere Entertainment. He also sits on the board of UWM.

The timing of Thomas’ return is notable because the Knicks are entering the new corporate structure with significant business momentum. MSG Sports reported $1.15 billion in fiscal 2026 revenue, up 11% from the prior year, while the Knicks captured their first NBA championship in 53 years. The company also reported increases in average per-game revenue across tickets, suites, sponsorships, food, beverages, and merchandise.

Thomas’ board role is not a return to basketball operations. He will be part of the governance structure of the newly independent Knicks business as the franchise moves into a new publicly traded era.

Isiah Thomas will be honored at the upcoming BLACK ENTERPRISE XCEL Summit for Men taking place Oct. 21 – 23 in Orlando, Florida.

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