As They Should Be! The Isley Brothers Inducted Into New Jersey Hall of Fame

The Isley Brothers are now members of the New Jersey Hall of Fame (NJHOF). The legendary band was inducted during the Nov. 21 ceremony at The Rink at American Dream Mall in East Rutherford. The band’s remaining members, Ronald Isley, 84, and Ernie Isley, 73, accepted the honor at the New Jersey Hall of Fame, which opened last year.

“New Jersey is honored to be home to so many Hall of Famers who continue to inspire us all,” said Gov. Phil Murphy in a statement. “Their talent, grit, and heart reflect the classic Jersey spirit that has always set us apart. Each one of this year’s inductees reminds us that no matter where life takes us, our New Jersey roots always keep us grounded.”

This isn’t the first time the legendary group has been recognized in New Jersey. The cities of Teaneck and Englewood held joint ceremonies to honor the Isley Brothers by renaming a street in their honor. This new induction makes the band two-time Hall of Fame inductees. In 1992, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The group began as a teenage gospel quartet in the 1950s, made up of the four oldest Isley Brothers—O’Kelly, Rudolph, Ronald, and Vernon. They briefly disbanded after Vernon died in a biking accident at age 13. Following their parents’ encouragement to perform again, the Ohio-born family moved to New Jersey in 1959 to form a rock ’n’ roll band, where they settled and lived for several decades. That same year, they released the single ”Shout,” which became their first major chart hit, reaching No. 47 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 1973, two younger brothers joined: Ernie Isley (drums and lead guitar) and Marvin Isley (bass guitar). Their brother-in-law, Chris Jasper, also joined the band on keyboards. The vocal trio had now become a full band, expanding their musical scope by adding funk, rock, and soul. This transformation led the group to a series of chart-topping albums over the next decade, including “3 + 3,” “The Heat Is On,” and “Between The Sheets.”

The band’s founding member, Rudolph, died in 2023.

In 2014, the band received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. The Isley Brothers, now consisting of brothers Ronald and Ernie, continue to perform at venues around the world. In February 2026, The Isley Brothers will join Maxwell on his Urban Hang Suite Cruise concert series; other performers will include Kem, Lucky Daye, Kelly Price, and Tweet.

