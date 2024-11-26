Arts and Culture by Jeroslyn JoVonn Issa Rae Opens ‘Somerville’ Restaurant Inspired By South Central’s 1940s Jazz Scene A new Black-owned restaurant in South Central LA honors the vibrant Black jazz scene of the 1940s.







A new Black-owned restaurant in South Central Los Angeles is honoring the vibrant, Harlem Renaissance-inspired culture that defined the area in the 1940s.

Somerville, a full-service restaurant, officially opened on Nov. 22. It offers American cuisine, craft cocktails, fine wines, and live music. Actress and media mogul Issa Rae took to Instagram on Nov. 25 to celebrate the restaurant’s launch and how it serves as an “ode to the classic, artistic past of Black South Central L.A.”

“Always wanted a neighborhood lounge to complement the special community that is View Park-Windsor Hills. The genius GVO Gentlemen said, how about a restaurant?” Rae shared in her caption.

Founded by Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen owners Yonnie Hagos and Ajay Relan, the loungey restaurant is located in the same View Park-Windsor Hills retail complex as their original cafe. With Issa Rae being a partner in Hilltop, she was happy to be among the first to experience Somerville.

The location holds special significance for Hagos and Relan, two South LA natives who initially passed on the opportunity to acquire the 5,000-square-foot space in 2015. At the time, they chose to focus on launching their Black-owned coffee company to compete in the area’s coffee-centric market.

“We’re from here but didn’t know if we would ever open anything here,” Relan told Eater Los Angeles.

Now after opening Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen locations throughout the Southland and Lost Rooftop Cocktail + Taco Bar in Downtown LA, Ralen and Hagos have opened their first-ever full-service restaurant right in their hometown.

“We could have been anywhere in the city, but we’re here with you…. on Slauson,” they captioned an Instagram announcement.

When designing the space, the business partners drew inspiration from Los Angeles history, focusing on Historic South-Central’s vibrant culture from 1921 to 1956. This era thrived thanks to traveling Black musicians who were barred from performing in white-owned bars and clubs. The scene revolved around the iconic Dunbar Hotel (originally named Hotel Somerville, which inspired the restaurant’s name) and the bustling jazz venues along Central Avenue.

“We became obsessed with these spaces and ideas,” Relan said. “Hilltop was a step in that direction for us. We wanted to create a 2020s version of that era, but not [necessarily do] a jazz club. We wanted to look forward while celebrating the progress in between.”

Crafted by chef Geter Atienza, known for his work at New York’s Bouchon Bakery and Broken Spanish, the menu features dishes like scallop crudo, duck confit, soup du jour, halibut, lamb shank, and collard green lasagna. Guests can pair these offerings with a selection of sparkling, white, and red wines, along with beer and specialty cocktails.

Somerville is open Wednesday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

