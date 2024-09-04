NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin Joins ‘It Is What It Is’ As Football Analyst

With the premiere of its latest season, Cameron “Cam’ron” Giles and Mason “Ma$e” Betha have announced that former Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin has joined the It Is What It Is podcast.

The current slate of episodes, which started on Sept. 2, signifies the beginning of Season 5 for the popular sports show. Irvin is the show’s newest football analyst, replacing the deceased former NFL Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson, who died earlier this year in April.

Irvin is a three-time Super Bowl-winning wide receiver who played his whole career with the Dallas Cowboys and is no stranger to giving his commentary on sports. He worked for the NFL Network as an analyst for 15 years while also appearing on various sports programs like ESPN’s First Take, GET UP, Sunday NFL Countdown, and other ESPN programs. Irvin had a successful career and was acknowledged for his many achievements on the football field. The analyst is a Hall of Fame All-1990s NFL team member, appearing in five Pro Bowls (1991-1995), a one-time All-Pro, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Feb. 3, 2007. He was also inducted into the Dallas Cowboys’ Ring of Honor on Sept. 19, 2005. During his professional career, he caught 750 passes for 11,904 yards and 65 touchdowns in 11 NFL seasons.

Hip-hop fans were in for a special treat when former Bad Boy recording artist Ma$e kicked the show off with a stunning, unexpected freestyle that proves that he still has the chops and lyrical prowess he’s known for since he came into the hip-hop world as Murder Ma$e.

In May, at the BLACK ENTERPRISE Disruptor Summit in Atlanta, Cam’ron told the audience how the podcast It Is What It Is got started along with his Harlem childhood friend, Ma$e, and moderated by Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson.