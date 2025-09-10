Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Italian Journalist Responds To Criticism But Never Assumes Accountability For Excluding Ayo Edebiri From BLM Question Federica Polidoro focused more on the hate she has received than why she initially slighted the actress.







The Italian journalist who caught backlash for excluding actress Ayo Edebiri from a question about Black Lives Matter pushed back on assertions that her comments were tone-deaf and exclusionary.

During a press interview with Edebiri and her After The Hunt co-stars Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield, Federica Polidoro posed a question directly to the two white actors about social justice movements like #MeToo and Black Lives Matter.

The moment quickly went viral as Edebiri interjected herself into the response anyway. Social media questioned Polidoro’s intentions with her phrasing of the question, but the journalist’s response focused more on the hate she received from the incident.

“I find it striking that those who unjustly accuse me of racism and consider themselves custodians of justice find acceptable violent language, personal attacks, and cyberbullying,” wrote Polidoro in a formal statement to Instagram.

She added, “I would like to clarify that, rather than focusing on the thoughtful responses of Ayo Edebiri, Julia Roberts, and Andrew Garfield, the discussion continues solely on how I should have phrased the question.”

Polidoro claimed people “unjustly accuse[d]” her of racism. She further deflected by stating the “real racists” are those who took offense to her interaction with Edebiri.

“In my view, the real racists are those who see racism everywhere and seek to muzzle journalism, limiting freedom of analysis, critical thinking, and the plurality of perspectives,” Polidoro.

The defense, unsurprisingly, did not appease critics.

Notably, Polidoro’s statement did not include any apology to Edebiri or her co-stars, all of whom appeared confused and perhaps offended by how she posed the question. However, others also noted how Polidoro’s nationality may have played a role in the slight.

Global anti-racism advocates have long critiqued the Afrophobia found in Italy, particularly within its law enforcement and societal marginalization. According to the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights, Afrophobia, a specific form of racism and violence against those of African descent, has been on the rise throughout the continent.

Additionally, these anti-Black sentiments have permeated throughout Italy, which hosts a prominent immigrant community given its coastal location close to Africa. The Council of Europe’s Commission against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI) released a 2025 annual report in May that found Italy to be a significant perpetrator of racist incidents and harassment by its police.

As Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, and Deputy Minister both lead far-right parties, the elected officials refuted the claims made by the council. However, the refusal to recognize this growing problem could lead to more harm to African Italians, as well as influence how Italians interact with Black people across the Diaspora.

Commenters did not let Polidoro off the hook, especially as her home country continues to struggle with heightened racial prejudice.

“You refuse to address the actual concerns about why you intentionally excluded Ayo Edebiri—a critically acclaimed Black woman actress you had the honor of being in proximity with, let alone interviewing—whom the subjects of the question are most pertinent to,” a commenter said. “This question in particular was not asked with respect or responsibility regarding her, and made your guests visibly uncomfortable…It seems to be apparent to everyone but you how inappropriate and harmful that was.”

Others also called her out for her deflection, including Djarah Khan, an Italian-Ghanaian writer and cultural activist. Khan commented in Italian about how Polidoro’s statement plays into the “provincialism” that stifles the country.

“This text is the manifesto of Italian journalism that cannot save itself from its own provincialism,” wrote Khan. “I’m Italian and I’m very embarrassed by the way [she] developed [her] profession. I’m even more embarrassed by her inability to acknowledge that such criticism could help her be a better journalist.”

Neither Edebiri nor her co-stars have addressed Polidoro’s controversial response.

