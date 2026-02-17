Entrepreneurship by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton J. Cole Helped A Local Caterer Early in His Career, Now She Owns 2 Restaurants Judith Cage received her first $10,000 check for her catering service leading to her expanding her business, which now includes two restaurants







A small-business owner/caterer/chef in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Judith Cage, who credits recording artist J. Cole with helping her expand her business, recently shared that experience on her social media after the artist’s latest project, “The Fall Off,” dropped.

Cage, who has since opened two restaurants, told her followers that she got a catering job from the “No Role Modelz” rapper, which helped her build her business into what it is today. J. Cole is currently on a “Trunk Sale Tour 26,” selling physical copies of his latest album from the trunk of his old Honda Civic across the country. He says that when he was an up-and-coming rapper, that’s how he was able to get on, selling his CDs out of the same trunk.

The chef, still supporting J. Cole, posted several photos on her Facebook page of herself and Cole, including one showing the rapper eating from a plate while standing next to her from his early hip-hop days. She stated that she and her daughter were invited to Cole’s house, and she received a $10,000 check, her first for catering, as she was also hired for some of the rapper’s video shoots.

“It’s me up at 7 am listening to The Fall-Off.

“The thing is… J. Cole was my first $10,000 catering check. At a time it was needed. I bought my first catering truck, which caused me to be able to secure larger opportunities with that money. He welcomed my daughter and I to his house just to feed him and his team on Forest Dr. We catered several video shoots for him right here in Fayetteville. You can’t say nothing bad about him to me.

We had some late nights, early mornings, and long days… but I’d do it again!”

According to Afro Tech, Cage owns two restaurants, Uptown Chicken and Waffles and The Ville Wings & Bar, as well as her catering business, Let Me Cater to You. Both restaurants are located in Fayetteville.

