J. Cole Promises To Sell Latest CD ‘The Fall Off’ From Out The Trunk ‘Trunk Sale Tour 26’

J. Cole is going back to his early days as an up-and-coming recording artist, selling CDs out of his car after the release of his latest project, The Fall Off.

In a recent social media post, the Fayetteville, North Carolina, native thanked his followers and said he plans to get in his car and hit the road to sell physical copies of The Fall Off. There is a photo of his old Honda Civic showing the trunk open with boxes of product.

For those too young to remember, one way for artists to promote their music many years ago was by physically going out, with most, in their cars, and selling their art from out of the trunk. Artists such as Master P, Jay-Z, Uncle Luke, and several hundred others took that route to raise awareness of who they were and their music.

In his latest X post, he informed his followers that he has put his old Civic (with a brand-new engine) back on the road, a tour bus, and will be selling his CDs to anyone willing to purchase them.

“Today I got my old Civic (with the brand new engine), a tour bus, and some sprinters. In the trunk of my car is boxes of The Fall-Off CDs. As a teenager, I had copies of the Fayettenam Bommuh’s album that Nervous gave me to sell. I used to go up to the gas stations trying to sell the album to strangers, “Yo you like hip hop??” Was the beginning of the sales pitch.”

He states that it will be dubbed, “Trunk Sale Tour 26!!”

There are no publicly scheduled dates or locations, so he insists that, since he wants to return it to his younger years, he may as well go the same route.

“I don’t know where we bout to drive to, but catch me outside! Cop a CD from me or just show love. I truly appreciate all the love and the reaction to the music.”

