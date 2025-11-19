Michael Jordan Donates $10M To North Carolina Medical Center

NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan has donated $10 million to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N. C.

Thanks to the donation, the medical center will be renamed the Novant Health Deloris Jordan Neuroscience Institute in honor of the basketball legend’s mother.

Jordan has now given Novant Health Foundation a total of $27 million and has helped Novant Health create four Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinics throughout the Wilmington and Charlotte communities.

“My mother taught me the importance of compassion and community, and I can’t think of a better way to honor her than by helping to ensure those in need can obtain the most advanced neurological care available,” Michael Jordan said in a written statement. “I’m proud to continue to partner with Novant Health to expand access to world-class healthcare in my hometown and to support my mother’s work and interest in global health and wellness.”

The monetary gift will help with research and innovation in brain health, making state-of-the-art neurological care more accessible across southeastern North Carolina. The center will be home to specialized doctors, advanced technology, and programs that will benefit people who suffer from stroke, spine treatment, Alzheimer’s diagnosis, Parkinson’s disease, and other complex conditions.

“I’ve always believed caring for others is one of life’s greatest callings,” said Deloris Jordan. “As a mother who raised my family in Wilmington, I know how access to quality care shapes a community. I am fascinated by the link between neuroscience and well-being, and how understanding the brain helps us care for the whole person. It is humbling and deeply meaningful to be a part of bringing high-quality care to more people in North Carolina and to improve healthcare across the world.”

The Novant Health Deloris Jordan Neuroscience Institute will hold an official unveiling and dedication ceremony in early 2026 at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

RELATED CONTENT: NBC Sports Special Contributor Michael Jordan To Make Debut On NBA Opening Night