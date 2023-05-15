Ja Morant Suspended for a Second Time After Latest Gun Video

The Memphis Grizzlies star player, Ja Morant, has allegedly repeated the same action that earned him an eight-game suspension during the NBA season.

According to ESPN, the NBA team has suspended Morant due to an Instagram post showing him flashing a gun. The 23-year-old player was suspended for a similar incident when he pulled out a gun on Instagram Live.

Although the playoffs are still in session, the teams who did not make the playoffs can still participate in team activities. However, the Memphis Grizzlies stated that Morant had been suspended from all team activities after the now-deleted video appeared on social media.

The NBA also released a statement about the alleged incident, saying

“We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information,” NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said in a written statement.

The person in the car with Morant and who was seen driving the vehicle in the Instagram live video was Davonte Pack. He has been involved in several prior incidents that have caused controversy for the athlete, including punching a teenager in the head at a pickup game at Morant’s house last year. The young basketball prospect is suing Morant over the incident because the Grizzlies player is accused of going into his house and coming out with a gun in his waistband after the alleged incident.

Morant and Pack were also involved in a reported incident after playing the Indiana Pacers last year. The Indiana Pacers team members alleged that Morant or one of his associates shined a laser beam at them. After an investigation by the NBA, it was confirmed that a gun was present, but Morant wasn’t charged because there was no evidence to corroborate.

Another troubling incident occurred in March when the All-Star point guard was filmed at a Denver strip club waving a gun while shirtless after playing an NBA game against the Denver Nuggets.