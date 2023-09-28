Ja Morant Surprises Memphis Children With Ja 1 Nikes

Suspended Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant surprised a group of children a Nike-sponsored event in the city.

Morant showed up at what looked to be a basketball clinic for children, who looked thrilled to see the high-flying guard.

“Believe in yourself,” Morant said in a video posted by Nike. “You know, have confidence in yourself. There’s going to be a lot of outside stuff that can distract you from your ultimate goal. Just stay locked in, tune it out, and stay true to yourself.”

The kids were also rewarded with pairs of “Ja 1s,” Morant’s signature Nike shoe.

“Ja Morant pulled up in Memphis to surprise young athletes with gear and taught them that the game is about teamwork, joy, and passion. It’s a canvas for dreams and builds community. And when you’ve got star players like @jamorant leading the way, future hoopers are inspired to make an impact, driven by their love for the game. Stay tuned to see what’s next! 👀 #OnlyBasketball“

Memphis Commercial Appeal reported that the new Ja 1s will feature the phrase “We Ain’t Ducking No Smoke” on them.

That line comes from a comment Morant made in February 2022 during a post-game interview. “Ain’t no running in the M. We climb up the chimney. We ain’t ducking no smoke.”

Nike JA 1 “We Ain’t Ducking No Smoke” 💨 pic.twitter.com/lw8bohx2Od — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) September 25, 2023

According to Clutchpoints, the sneakers are slated to come out Oct. 6 and cost $130.

Morant will sit out the first 25 games of the upcoming NBA season after being suspended for conduct detrimental to the league. The NBA suspended him for eight games in March following an incident when he was seen holding a handgun in an Instagram Live video at a Denver nightclub. Then on May 14 another video went viral showing Morant again holding a firearm.

