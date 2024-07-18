Events by Stacy Jackson Jack And Jill To Celebrate Leadership And Legacy At 46th National Convention Jack and Jill's 46th National Convention will celebrate organization president Kornisha McGill Brown as she concludes her tenure.









The Jack and Jill National Convention, a landmark event for America’s preeminent African American family organization, is set to unfold in Minneapolis from July 23-28.

This gathering, themed “Celebrating A Masterpiece of Life, Love, Leadership, & Legacy,” marks the 46th iteration of the organization’s convention. According to a press release, the Jack and Jill National Convention will showcase an array of signature events, pay tribute to distinguished alumni, and foster engagement with organizational partners. Highlights include a teen leadership summit, community health fair, and legislative luncheon.

“This convention promises to be a memorable gathering,” National President Kornisha McGill Brown said, emphasizing the opportunity to connect and learn from fellow members.

A notable pre-convention event is the memorial luncheon titled “Advocating For Justice, Inspiring Change: Remembering the Legacy of George Floyd,” with a keynote address by civil rights advocate Benjamin Crump. Jack and Jill has organized its “Your Health, Your Legacy – A Health Fair Empowering You To Make A Difference” on July 23, an opportunity for attendees, particularly within the African American community, to be empowered to make change. On July 9, the organization confirmed over 20 vendors to be featured at this year’s health fair.

Invited guests will experience an exclusive welcome reception at Paisley Park, Prince’s creative sanctuary. The organization has introduced an Alumni Track for young adults aged 19-25, offering professional development and networking opportunities. Additionally, the convention will unveil the new Pink and Blue Pages Business Directory, underscoring Jack and Jill’s commitment to economic development and Black-owned enterprises.

This gathering marks the conclusion of Brown’s tenure as National President. “As my final term of leading the organization as National President comes to an end, I look forward to gathering once again to perform the business of Jack and Jill,” she said. The convention will see Jack and Jill members from across the nation convene to ensure the organization’s continued success after 86 years.

Check out some of the great entertainers and special guests joining us at Jack and Jill of America, Inc.’s 46th National Convention, July 23-28 @OriginalBBD @kymwhitley @JayREllis •Lady Tramaine Hawkins #jjoa46nc #jjoanc2024 #jjoamasterpiece #jackandjillinc pic.twitter.com/8EOsd6MOtw — Jack and Jill of America, Inc. (@JackandJillInc) July 10, 2024

Jack and Jill’s 46th National Convention will feature performances by renowned artists, including Shelia E., Kim Whitley, Bell Biv DeVoe, and Lady Tramaine Hawkins.