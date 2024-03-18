Events by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Jack And Jill Organization Hosts Sneaker Gala To Celebrate Future Black Leaders The Eastern region of Jack and Jill of America hosted a sneaker gala to celebrate its high school seniors and their college plans.









Jack and Jill chapters in the Eastern United States hosted a sneaker gala to celebrate its future Black leaders.

WBZ TV reporter, Emmy winner Tammy Mutasa, took the mic to host the “Jack and Jill Sneaker Gala” on March 17. The gala was part of the teen conference for Jack and Jill’s overarching Eastern region an annual weekend event that brings together Black youth across the area.

The region’s 2023-2025 theme of “Unity in Excellence: Mighty in Culture, Community, and Joy” is reflected through this storied event that celebrates the next cohort of Black leaders.

In the annual celebration, high school seniors who are in the program dress elegantly as they make their introductions to Black society. The young women wear white gowns while their dates dress in black-tie suits as their college choices and career paths are announced. The tradition has been around for decades as a national organization to uplift and connect Black families.

While the event is typically a swanky affair, the attendees showcased their favorite kicks while still taking part in the time-honored tradition.

Founded in 1938, Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated, has been in operation for nearly a century. It has expanded to 262 chapters and over 50,000 families to celebrate their heritage and strengthen their communal bonds.

The late Marion Stubbs Thomas founded the organization’s first chapter and led a group of 20 Black mothers to provide educational and social opportunities for their children. Their work has developed a framework for the organization still supporting multiple generations of Black children.

“It was formed by mothers to prepare young people for social justice, activism, and community service,” explained Mutasa.

RELATED CONTENT: Boys & Girls Clubs of America Teams Up with Jack and Jill of America, Inc. to Strengthen and Diversify Club Leadership for America’s Youth