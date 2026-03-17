Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Jack Harlow Dragged On Black Twitter After Saying His Sound Got ‘Blacker’ Jack Harlow turned himself into a Black Twitter meme after saying his new sound is "Blacker" than before.







Jack Harlow became a laughingstock on social media over the weekend amid the release of his new album, which he claims sounds “Blacker” than his previous releases.

Jack Harlow, a Louisville, Kentucky native, has been on a promotional run for his new studio album, Monica, his fourth full-length project, which leans into a neo-soul sound and has received mixed reactions from fans. The criticism intensified after his appearance on The New York Times Popcast, where he was asked whether he intentionally avoided moving into a “whiter genre,” unlike other white rappers such as Post Malone and Machine Gun Kelly, who have taken similar paths.

“I got Blacker,” Harlow replied.

Jack Harlow speaks on leaning further into Black music on his new album Monica rather than taking the "safer route" by retreating into traditionally white sounds.



“I got Blacker… I love Black music. I love the sound of Black music. And, of course, I’m hyper-aware of the… pic.twitter.com/xZjWVKe34J — XXL Magazine (@XXL) March 13, 2026

“I think…I love Black music. I love the sound of Black music,” he continued. “And of course, I’m hyper aware of the politics of today, that safer landing spot that a lot of my white contemporaries have found.”

Amid the interview and album rollout, featuring him in baggy fits and beanies reminiscent of Common and Talib Kweli, Harlow has become something of a meme on X, with many on Black Twitter sharing a recent photo of him and poking fun at his new neo-soul-inspired direction.

“MY GOD, THEY TEARING THIS MAN UP,” an Instagram user captioned a photo slide of some of the most outlandish meme reactions.

Among the jokes circulating about his new album, some mocked Jack Harlow with nicknames like “De La Stole,” “Mos Definitely Not,” and “IRS-One,” among others.

The memes have only added to the backlash surrounding Harlow’s new album, which has also drawn harsh reviews from critics like Anthony Fantano and Pitchfork, as well as Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club, who said the project made the rapper sound “whiter.”

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