Jackée Harry Blasts AI-Made 'Sister, Sister' Reboot Cover Art, 'That Doesn't Even Look Like Me'







Jackée Harry is calling out an AI-generated cover image created for a reboot of the hit ’90s sitcom “Sister, Sister,” which she starred in alongside Tia and Tamera Mowry.

Taking to Instagram on Dec. 22, the actress and comedian reshared an AI-generated photo and video teasing a reboot of the series. The images depicted the iconic twins, Tia and Tamera, alongside their on-screen parents — Lisa Landry, played by Harry, and Raymond Campbell, played by Tim Reid — as well as what appeared to be two teenage sons.

She also included an AI-generated video showing the cast, including Marques Houston as fan-favorite Roger, walking beside younger versions of their “Sister, Sister” characters as the show’s theme song played. Though nostalgic for fans, Harry used the post to publicly criticize the AI-created reboot.

“Okay, hear me out… 😄💅🏾 Y’all know these AI pictures are FAKE, right? RIGHT?!” Harry wrote. “I love that you love our little show. But c’mon. That doesn’t even look like me! WHO IS SHE? And WHO are those boys?? Tia & Tamera’s kids?? Since WHEN?!”

Harry, best known for her breakout role as Sandra Clark on NBC’s “227,” made it clear she’s not anti-AI. She acknowledged there are ways the technology can be useful and add value, but said that in Hollywood, some roles and creative work should remain in the hands of real professionals.

“I’m not anti-AI, either. A little here and there can be cute,” Harry explained. “It’s great for thought exercises, mockups, dreaming things up… But when it comes to bringing characters back to life…Baby, that’s a job for the professionals. Real humans with real ideas.”

“And if they ever decide to bring back Sister, Sister maybe they won’t have me out here looking like somebody’s auntie from an entirely different show,” she added.

Many fans responded to her post, praising how closely the AI-generated Lisa Landry resembles the real character. Tamera Mowry-Housley also commented, showing support for the AI reboot and writing, “Would love to do this show right???”

The AI-generated “Sister, Sister” reboot is the latest example sparking debate over AI’s role in Hollywood and its ability to create realistic content using public figures, past and present. While AI offers opportunities for creators who might not have had a chance before, many argue it bypasses the consent of the talent being replicated and takes work away from professionals who make a living performing these roles.

Still, the creator may have simply aimed to deliver a dose of nostalgia for “Sister, Sister” fans, which many fans appear to enjoy.

