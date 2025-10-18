Women by Jameelah Mullen ‘We Deserve What We’re Asking For’: Jackie Young Weighs In On WNBA Collective Bargaining Agreement Is a WNBA lockout on the horizon?







As the WNBA and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) work toward a new collective bargaining agreement, Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young gives her two cents on what she hopes to see in the next deal. The current contract expires on Oct. 31.

” I think the biggest thing is to, you know, come to an agreement. Obviously, we want what’s best for us. We deserve what we are asking for, “ Young told ESPN.

Young, who recently helped her team win its third championship in the last four seasons, says that players in the league have proven their worth.

“We’re the best in the world,” Young told TMZ.

When asked about the most critical components of the pending contract, the Olympic gold medalist said that money is among the top priorities.

“Obviously, pay is a big one,” she said. “But I think the biggest thing, like, is the revenue share,” the six-footer said.

Revenue sharing is he portion of a league’s total earnings allocated to its players. According to Bloomberg, WNBA athletes receive roughly nine percent of the league’s profits, which is significantly lower than the 50 percent share earned by NBA players.

WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike echoes Young’s sentiments, noting that while the WNBA has experienced growth, the current CBA doesn’t reflect that.

“We’re seeing expansion, and the players are just saying, ‘Hey, let us have our fair share of that,'” Ogwumike told ESPN in August. “Sometimes that means proposing something new that makes sense for the time. Not really new—new to us, not to other leagues,” Ogwumike said.

According to Sportico, WNBA Finals ratings have steadily increased since 2019. Purchased in 2021 for $2 million, the Las Vegas Aces are now valued at over $300 million. The Golden State Valkyries made history as the first women’s team in pro sports to be valued at $500 million. ALL and WNBA teams’ values have grown by more than a certain percentage in the past year. The outlet also notes that the total value of all franchises is approximately $3.5 billion.

