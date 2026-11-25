Scott Colom (Wikipedia) HBCU by Sidnee Michelle Jackson State, Alcorn State Bands Unite To Honor Scott Colom’s Historic Senate Win The senator-elect attended the game with his family and participated in the pregame coin toss







The marching bands of Jackson State University and Alcorn State University set aside their rivalry Nov. 21 to honor Mississippi Sen.-elect Scott Colom, who made history as the state’s first Black candidate elected to the U.S. Senate by popular vote, HBCU Gameday reports.

During halftime of the annual Soul Bowl football game at Jack Spinks-Marino Casem Stadium in Lorman, Mississippi, Jackson State’s Sonic Boom of the South and Alcorn State’s Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite collaborated to spell out Colom’s surname on the field.

Colom, a Democratic district attorney, defeated Republican incumbent Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in November, becoming Mississippi’s first Black senator-elect since Reconstruction.

The senator-elect attended the game with his family and participated in the pregame coin toss, WAPT reports.

Colom later expressed his appreciation for the performance on social media.

“This was a real honor. God Bless Alcorn State and HBCU nation,” Colom wrote, according to ClutchPoints.

The tribute held particular historical significance for Alcorn State. Hiram Revels, who became the nation’s first Black U.S. senator in 1870, became the university’s first president the following year.

Mississippi’s second Black U.S. senator, Blanche K. Bruce, served from 1875 to 1881, becoming the first Black senator to complete a full term. Both men were selected by the Mississippi Legislature. The ratification of the 17th Amendment in 1913 established the direct election of U.S. senators.

Jackson State, founded in 1877 during Bruce’s Senate tenure, also shares a historical connection to that period.

Mississippi’s historically Black colleges and universities have figured prominently in the celebrations surrounding Colom’s election. He delivered his victory speech at Tougaloo College, while his family maintains ties to Jackson State. The wife of Scott Colom, Nadia Dale Colom, is a Jackson State graduate and former captain of the university’s Prancing J-Settes dance team.

The joint halftime performance marked a departure from the bands’ traditional musical rivalry, which typically continues after the football game during what is known as the Fifth Quarter.

Jackson State defeated Alcorn State 54-40.

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