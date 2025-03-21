Baseball Players From Jackson State, Prairie View Suspended After On-Field Melee

After a brawl took place at the end of a recent college baseball game, players from both teams were given punishments after league officials investigated the incident.

According to HBCU Gameday, on the last play of a contest between Jackson State University and Prairie View A&M University, a brawl ensued after Prairie View’s Trenton Bush drove in the winning run on a single. As he was heading to second base, Jackson State’s left fielder, Davione Hull, was seen pushing one of his opponents on the baseball field, leading both teams to start engaging with each other as both teams’ dugouts cleared to join in the fray.

After the teams were separated, Jackson State player Arjum Huerta was seen hurling Bush’s bat toward the stadium crowd on March 15 at Prairie View’s home stadium.

After a thorough investigation by the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) officials, both schools were fined $25,000 each.

Brawl ensues as Jackson State’s left fielder blindsides a Prairie View A&M player during this walk-off celebration pic.twitter.com/6pi1CvC6xf — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 18, 2025

Fox News reported that nine players were suspended. Six of them were from Jackson State, while the other three were Prairie View players. All nine athletes were suspended for four games each. The SWAC did not reveal the names of the suspended players. There were no details as to what led to the altercation, the reasons the particular players were suspended.

Prairie View A&M won the game by a score of 7-6.

The teams met again the next day to play the next scheduled contest, March 16, with no reported incidents. Prairie View A&M won the Sunday game 9-5.

With the victory, Prairie View’s conference record stays undefeated at 3-0, while its overall record is now 6-15. Jackson State’s conference record is 1-2, with a record of 13-7 in overall play.

