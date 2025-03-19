Prairie View A&M University Head Coach Resigns After Women’s Basketball Team Losses SWAC Tournament

After her team was blown out by a 20-point loss in the quarterfinals of the 2025 SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference ) Women’s Basketball Tournament, Sandy Pugh resigned as head coach of Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU).

After leading the basketball team for the past seven years, Pugh has decided to relinquish her position at the institution.

🥳I am Officially Retired from basketball…grateful to everyone for all the well wishes. 30+ years…It’s been fun…😘😎💃🏾🫶🏾🍀🙏🏾 — Only1CoachPugh (@COACH_S_PUGH) March 18, 2025

“As I step into the next chapter of my life,” said Pugh in a written statement, “I am filled with gratitude for the incredible journey at Prairie View A&M University. Coaching for over 30 years — the last seven as Head Coach of the PVAMU Women’s Basketball team — has been an honor. Through victories and challenges, the resilience and dedication of this community have shaped me in ways I will forever cherish. To my staff, fellow coaches, and the athletes I’ve had the privilege to lead, thank you for the camaraderie and unwavering support. The memories we’ve built together will remain with me always.”

The search for her replacement begins immediately, as PVAMU starts a national search for its next head coach of the women’s basketball program.

“Coach Pugh’s commitment to helping our student-athletes succeed both personally and academically is admirable,” said Prairie View A&M Athletic Director Anton Goff.

According to Sports Illustrated, Pugh stepped down after the team lost to Texas Southern University 69-49 at the Gateway Center in College Park, Georgia, on March 12. The team ended the season with a losing record of 10- 18.

The now-former coach started heading the program in May 2018 after leading the women’s basketball program for 18 years at Southern University. HBCU Gameday reported that in her first year as Prairie View A&M’s head coach, she led the team to a 17-14 record and the team secured the No. 2 seed in the SWAC tournament. That was the school’s best season since the 2012-2013 campaign.

Before taking the reins at the school, Pugh took Southern University to seven SWAC titles while winning four SWAC tournament championships. Southern University made several appearances in the NCAA tournament and the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (NIT) during her tenure at the school.

RELATED CONTENT: Aniya Gourdine Calls Dad After Winning HBCU Women’s Basketball Championship