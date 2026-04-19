Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Jackson State University Appoints First Alumna President To Lead HBCU Permanently Dr. Denise Gregory is the insitution's first alumna president and second woman to take on the position.







Jackson State University has found its long-term leader, appointing its first alumna president.

Dr. Denise Jones Gregory will take over as the 14th president of the Mississippi HBCU. The Mississippi Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning named Gregory as the permanent successor after years of leadership turnover.

Before her transition as the school’s official leader, Gregory held the position on an interim basis since May 2025. With her steadfast leadership, the IHL has decided to upgrade Gregory’s title as they move JSU to a new era, The Grio reports.

JSU had faced previous trials of appointing a president that fulfilled their long-term vision, resulting in leadership shuffles that plagued the university for the past decade. Now, they hope to stabilize the institution while Gregory paves the way.

The school also aims for Gregory’s tenure to combat donor uncertainties and enrollment lulls with this new issuance. To do so, the school and state officials opted to look into its wide alumni base. Within in, they found an esteemed scholar and academic leader with Gregory.

An alum of JSU, graduating with her bachelor’s in chemistry, Gregory scaled her educational journey with a doctoral degree. She received her doctorate from the Georgia Institute of Technology, returning to Jackson to work for her alma mater.

Before her most prestigious appointment to-date, she served as provost and vice president of academic affairs at the HBCU. Following an 8 month-long search process for the next leader, the Board of Trustees solidified their confidence in Gregory to propel JSU to its greatest potential.

“The Board of Trustees put a tremendous amount of time and energy into this search process, and we are confident in Dr. Gregory’s ability to help write the next chapter,” said Dr. Steven Cunningham, vice president of the board and chair of the search committee, of the homegrown selection.

Her appointment, however, overcame its own roadblocks. The Board had to overrule a policy that interim presidents could not be considered for permanent roles in order for Gregory to take on the position. As the JSU community called for greater transparency and sustainable hirings, Gregory’s appointment hopes to soothe tensions between the HBCU’s campus and the state.

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