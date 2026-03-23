Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Shilo Sanders Returns To Jackson State For First Time Since Leaving The University The safety also took the stage with the school's marching band, Sonic Boom of the South







Former Jackson State University (JSU) player Shilo Sanders returned to the college where he once played football for an event geared toward high school students to encourage them to make the right decisions during prom season in Mississippi. The visit marks his first time on campus since he left to play with his father in Colorado.

The school posted on social media about his recent appearance on March 21 at the P.R.O.M. (Please Return on Monday) promise event, held with the Metro Jackson Community Prevention Coalition. The event drew hundreds of students from local Jackson Public Schools.

The video clip shows the former student-athlete taking the stage with the school’s band, Sonic Boom of the South. He is also seen having a one-on-one discussion on stage, speaking to the audience.

Welcome back home, @shilosanders! 🐅💙



Shilo Sanders made a special guest appearance for the P.R.O.M. (Please Return On Monday) Promise event hosted by JSU’s Metro Jackson Community Prevention Coalition, encouraging hundreds of high school students to be safe during prom. pic.twitter.com/HxG81Zo2HK — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) March 20, 2026

While Sanders was back on campus, he livestreamed his appearance on his Twitch channel, and he posted the footage to his YouTube account. He is seen arriving on campus, meeting with school personnel, and appearing on stage with the Sonic Boom of the South, where he had an impromptu catch-up with two of the band members before they took the stage.

Sanders, who was cut from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the end of the NFL preseason, has stayed in touch with players from JSU. Last June, he gifted the football team brand-new Apple Watches.

While playing for Colorado, under the guidance of his father and NFL Hall of Fame coach, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, he started 19 games in 2023 and 2024. He totaled 134 tackles, forced five fumbles, and recorded one sack and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. He left the school to follow his father, who went on to coach at the University of Colorado Boulder, where he is preparing to start his fourth year.

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