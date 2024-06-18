Jai Ferrell Named New CEO Of Girl Scouts Of Greater Atlanta

The Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta (GSGATL) has appointed Jai Ferrell, a fifth-generation Atlantan and former Girl Scout, as its new chief executive officer.

Ferrell becomes the first person of color to lead the organization in 103 years, she stated on Instagram. Her new appointment comes after the council’s board of directors conducted a nationwide search.

“I am incredibly honored to be selected as the next CEO for Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta,” Ferrell said in a press release. “This is the right time and place for me to bring my skills and talents to serve others.”

GSGATL consists of more than 23,000 Girl Scouts throughout 34 counties in the greater metropolitan Atlanta, northwest Georgia, and Polk County, Tennessee.

“Jai’s extensive experience and relevant connections to the metro Atlanta community and beyond were important factors in our decision,” search committee leader Susan L. Lazaro said. “We’re excited to see her support our mission while elevating the impact we have on the lives of girls across the entire area our council serves.”

Ferrell’s professional background spans leadership roles in entertainment television, consumer products, and sports for major brands like WarnerMedia, CNN, Major League Baseball, and BET Networks.

Most recently, she served as chief commercial/revenue officer for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the busiest airport in the world. She was named one of Atlanta Magazine‘s “500 Top Leaders” in 2024, 2023, and 2022, as well as a “Women Leading Travel & Hospitality Honoree” in 2023.

Ferrell has served as a board member for the Andrew & Walter Young YMCA while actively securing partnerships with institutions across Atlanta, Clayton, DeKalb, and Fulton County Schools. She holds a bachelor’s from Spelman College, a master’s from Georgia State University, and in 2023, completed the Harvard Business School Executive Education program to earn a Certificate of Management Excellence.

Ferrell starts her new role on July 1.

