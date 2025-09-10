Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Jalen Carter Fined $57K For Spitting On Dak Prescott 'Because Carter was disqualified before participating in a single play, the suspension is considered to have been served in Week 1, and he will forfeit his game check.'







Philadelphia Eagles defensive star Jalen Carter has avoided suspension.

The NFL announced that Carter has been fined the equivalent of one game check, $57,222, as punishment for spitting on the jersey of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the opening game of the NFL season.

NFL is fining Eagles DT Jalen Carter $57,222 for spitting on Dak Prescott. The league also says the game he was ejected for will serve as a one-game suspension. “After talking to the Eagles, the NFL and the NFLPA, Jalen has decided not to appeal and focus on the Chiefs game,”… pic.twitter.com/2KjRzgJk3K — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2025

Carter was ejected from the Sept. 4 matchup against the NFC East rivals immediately for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Since the action took place before the game’s first snap, the league deemed the ejection to be a one-game suspension since he was thrown out before both teams lined up for a down.

“Because Carter was disqualified before participating in a single play, the suspension is considered to have been served in Week 1, and he will forfeit his game check,” the league wrote in a written statement announcing the penalty. “The NFL Players Association has informed the NFL that Carter will not contest the discipline and has waived his right to appeal.”

Although a video circulated after the game revealed that Prescott initially spat in the direction of Carter, the Cowboys quarterback was not penalized nor blamed for Carter’s ensuing action.

Dak Prescott looked Jalen Carter in the eyes, spit toward his feet, gave him a head nod, smiled and said “yeaaa”.



Let’s not act like Dak is a choir boy lol. In fact, the video of Dak spitting toward Carter and provoking him is probably why JC doesn’t get suspended. pic.twitter.com/6YWKReApxE — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) September 5, 2025

Carter did apologize after the game, which the Eagles, the defending Super Bowl champions, won 24-20, in front of the home crowd.

“You know it was a mistake that happened on my side, and it just won’t happen again,” Carter said to reporters. “I feel bad for just my teammates and the fans out there. You know, I’m doing it for them. I’m doing it for my family also, but the fans show the most love. You heard them out there and not being able to start the game to finish the game just f**ked me up, but it won’t happen again.”

