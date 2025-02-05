Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Jalen Hurts Can Do Many Things But Can’t Help Reporter Be More Handsome Black does not crack, especially when it comes to Jalen Hurts.







Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts helped his team get to a second Super Bowl in three years, but he couldn’t help a concerned reporter with his girlfriend.

At Super Bowl Week’s Opening Day on Feb. 3, a reporter asked the swoon-worthy quarterback how he could get more handsome.

The Shade Room reposted the comedic interaction.

“Jalen, how can I get more handsome? My girlfriend says you’re the most handsome QB in the league. Have any advice? I’m desperate. Is there something I can do with my hair? Anything,” asked the reporter.

“I don’t know If i can help you on that one,” Hurts responded. “It sounds like a DNA thing.”

Hurts has become a delight to football fans and those fangirling over the quarterback’s looks. According to Andscape, the 26-year-old has emerged as a sex symbol. Many have used the viral clip of him chewing gum to assert their thirst over the elite athlete.

Sadly, Hurts is off the market. He got engaged to Bry Burrows last September. The couple, who met in college at the University of Alabama, have also remained strong throughout the season. Burrows celebrated with Hurts after he led the Eagles to another NFC championship.

Despite this, Hurts still has a lot of traction for his “’90s fine” face card and superior athleticism to match. He has a chance to add a Super Bowl title to that resume when the Eagles again face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 9 in New Orleans.

