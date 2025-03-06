News by Kandiss Edwards Jamaican Prime Minister Implores Women To ‘Demand Better’ From Their Men Jamaican Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness wants his country's women to steer men to righteousness.







Jamaican Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness expressed concern for the country’s young men and urged women to help steer them away from a life of crime, the Jamaica Observer reported.

Speaking at a press conference in recognition of International Women’s Day, Holness called on the women of Jamaica to take an active role in guiding the men in their lives toward positive paths.

“With the help of the mothers, sisters, grandmothers, girlfriends, and friends, if we can reach out to [those perpetrators of crime], we can save their lives and put them on a pathway like the thousands of others who are struggling, who are facing hardship the same way but have decided that they’re not going to engage in crime,” Holness said.

The prime minister acknowledged that while only a tiny percentage of young men engage in crime, the number remains too high. He believes Jamaica can provide opportunities for those who “stay on the path of righteousness.”

“If we see them being pulled into negative influences, I appeal to our women: ‘Reach out to them, save them. This is a different Jamaica—let them know that there is an alternative, that there is a bright future,’” he said.

His appeal comes as crime rates continue to rise in the country. According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, there have been 117 murders since January 2025, along with 428 other reported crimes.

Holness emphasized that raising children with strong values is key to reducing violence and crime. He believes women, as primary caregivers, have a significant role in shaping the nation’s future.

“The future of Jamaica depends on the values we instill in our children—and I believe in the power of our women. I believe that if we come together as a nation, if women take a stand for peace and demand better from the men in their lives, we will see a safer, stronger, and more united Jamaica,” Holness said.

“We must change the value system to reward those who choose Jamaica, who choose not to be involved in crime, who choose—despite the hardship—to do what is right. We must reward those people,” he added.

