BE Global by Selena Hill Jamaican Lawmaker Blocked From Delivering Parliamentary Speech In Patois Opposition MP Nekeisha Burchell was stopped mid-speech after attempting to address Jamaica’s Parliament in Jamaican patois







An effort to bring Jamaican patois into one of the island’s most formal political spaces has ignited debate across Jamaica and the Caribbean diaspora.

According to the Jamaica Observer, Opposition Spokesperson on Creative Industries, Culture and Information, Nekeisha Burchell, was interrupted during her maiden Sectoral Debate presentation in Jamaica’s House of Representatives after opening her remarks in Jamaican patois.

“Madam Speaker, mi git up dis afta noon fi mek mi fuss sectoral speech…” said Burchell on May 13 before House Speaker Juliet Holness, who warned that if she continued using patois, she would lose speaking time. Burchell later resumed her speech in English after making a statement about the cultural implications of the dialect.

“Perhaps I should abandon that attempt to use our local language,” she said, reports the Jamaica Observer. She added that there may be “no more fitting way” to begin a presentation on culture than speaking in the language understood by most Jamaicans, even if it “still struggles for full acceptance” in formal national spaces.

The incident has since triggered backlash and broader conversations about colonialism, classism, and linguistic accessibility in Jamaica. Critics argue that excluding patois from Parliament reinforces class divisions and diminishes a core part of Jamaican identity, while supporters of the rule maintain that standard English remains the country’s official language and is necessary for parliamentary procedure.

Jamaican patois, also known as Jamaican Creole, is widely spoken throughout the island and heavily influences the nation’s music, storytelling, and everyday communication. The incident also revived memories of a similar parliamentary language dispute last year when lawmakers challenged the use of Spanish inside the chamber.

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