BE Global by Selena Hill Nigeria Bans Honorary Degree Recipients From Using ‘Dr.’ Title Amid Fraud Crackdown Officials say the move is aimed at curbing abuse, political patronage, and the growing misuse of honorary academic titles.







The Nigerian government is cracking down on the use of honorary academic titles after announcing that recipients of honorary degrees can no longer legally use the title “Dr.” before their names.

According to Citizen Digital, Nigeria’s National Universities Commission (NUC) issued the directive as part of a broader effort to combat fraud, political favoritism, and the misuse of honorary awards. The commission warned that honorary doctorate recipients who continue to publicly present themselves as medical doctors or as holders of academically earned doctorates could face sanctions.

In a statement, the NUC described the widespread use of honorary titles as “deceptive” and said the practice has increasingly blurred the line between earned academic qualifications and ceremonial recognitions. Officials argued that the abuse has undermined the integrity of Nigeria’s higher education system.

Universities traditionally award honorary degrees to recognize individuals for notable contributions to society, philanthropy, business, entertainment, or public service. However, the degrees do not require the years of academic coursework, research, or dissertation work typically associated with a Ph.D. or professional doctorate.

The controversy surrounding honorary titles has grown in Nigeria over the years as politicians, religious leaders, celebrities, and business executives increasingly adopt the “Dr.” prefix after receiving ceremonial honors.

Critics have accused some universities of turning honorary degrees into political favors or status symbols rather than preserving their intended purpose as symbolic recognitions of achievement.

The NUC said only individuals who have completed accredited academic doctorate programs or professional medical training should use the “Dr.” designation in formal and public settings.

The move arrives as several African nations intensify efforts to restore trust in academic institutions and combat credential fraud. Nigeria has faced repeated scrutiny over fake degree scandals in recent years, including investigations involving forged foreign university credentials among public officials, reports Fast Company.

While supporters say the policy will strengthen academic credibility and reduce public deception, critics argue that enforcement could prove difficult in a country where honorary titles often carry social prestige and political influence.

RELATED CONTENT: Tyrese, Rickey Smiley, Claudia Jordan, And More Receive Honorary Degrees