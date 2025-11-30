Entrepreneurship by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Jamal Bryant-Led New Birth Baptist Church Hosts Black Businesses Market New Birth's lead pastor, Jamal Bryant, has led the initiative to uplift Black businesses that align with shoppers' values.







Almost 100 Black businesses were spotlighted by Pastor Jamal Bryant and the New Birth Baptist Church for its new entrepreneurial initaitive.

The Bullseye Black Market, beginning Nov. 28, featured these businesses in an effort to boost customer awareness and support. The vendors poured into the New Birth Baptist church’s metro Atlanta facilities for a day of intentional shopping within the community.

Starting on Black Friday, widely recognized as the biggest shopping event of the year, the Bullseye Black Market aimed to pour money back into local Black-owned shops across the city. Instead of shoppers putting their dollars into big chains like Amazon or Target, they could patronize businesses that sell quality goods, keeping these entrepreneurs thriving.

“It allowed me to reinvest more money into my business and help college students, one of my own, which is my daughter. So, the money, when you support my business, it helps support me and my family to be able to provide a living for us as well,” shared vendor Renee Alexander of Mrs. Renee’s Health Solutions, to 11Alive.

According to New Birth’s website, the event featured holiday cheer alongside its focus on keeping Black dollars within the community. Children could also take pictures with a Black Santa Claus as families engaged in Christmas shopping for a greater purpose.

Initiated by Pastor Jamal Bryant, who also spearheaded the boycotts of Target over the company’s DEI cutbacks, the first iteration of the market took place around Juneteenth. The move provided alternative places for people to shop that uplifted Black people in business, a mission many vendors still feel today.

“I think it’s important for us to come out and support the community and actually educate ourselves on what products we have in the Black community because how can you buy Black if you don’t know what Black has to offer,” added vendor Gerald Dean of Been to the Bayou.

The move to continuously “buy Black,” especially during the holiday season, helps shoppers support businesses that align with their values. While chains like Target have pushed back on the narrative that they don’t support diverse businesses, Bryant has remained adamant on highlighting Black entrepreneurs across the Atlanta community.

The shop will remain open throughout the holiday weekend, including Sunday hours as well.

