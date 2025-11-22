Entrepreneurship by Roz A. Gee Jameela Allen Breaks Down Running A Multi-Million-Dollar Childcare Enterprise Allen, CEO and founder of Themba Creative Learning Center, discusses her success as a seven-figure income earner in the childcare industry.







Jameela Allen is the CEO and founder of Themba Creative Learning Center. Her excitement comes from helping other childcare owners enjoy the fruits of their labor. With her industry knowledge, successes, and failures, she offers guidance on how to build a financially thriving operation and a life that provides others with freedom and options. BLACK ENTERPRISE recently caught up with Allen to discuss how she has achieved success as a seven-figure income earner in the childcare industry.

BE: When did you know you wanted to build an empire in the childcare industry?

Allen: From a young age, I had a profound vision of making a transformative impact in the childcare industry, and owning my own childcare center was the ultimate aspiration. My experience as a childcare assistant at a top-notch child development center during my freshman year at West Virginia State University ignited an unrelenting passion within me.

BE: Share briefly about your entrepreneurial journey.

Allen: After a decade and dedication of being a public-school teacher and the founder of a non-profit organization that provided free enrichment activities to low-income youth, I realized my true calling was to create my own nurturing early learning environment where children could thrive. I embarked on a journey to pursue my vision of owning a childcare center, driven by an insatiable desire to learn and grow.

While teaching and running my non-profit, I earned a Master’s in Public Administration and supplemented my knowledge with early childhood courses, empowering myself with the expertise to excel in every aspect of my future business. With unwavering determination, I transformed my vision into reality, which birthed Themba Creative Learning Center in 2007.

Eighteen years later, I proudly reflect on this pivotal decision, which has been a testament to the power of courage, resilience, and strategic risk-taking. By leveraging my financial acumen and investing in my dream, I created a vibrant community that has flourished for nearly two decades, inspiring a sense of pride and fulfillment that continues to propel me forward.

BE: Talk about your team and the staff you work with.

Allen: I am truly humbled and grateful to work alongside my extraordinary Dream Team, who embody the very essence of excellence. My staff of 30 dedicated individuals, including my remarkable director, Mrs. Rashadah, who I fondly call “my angel,” along with 3 exceptional members of my Admin Team, are the driving force behind my success.

Furthermore, my Dream Team has been instrumental in helping me receive many awards and local recognition as the best small business in Prince George’s County, an honor bestowed upon us by the Prince George’s County Chambers of Commerce.

Jameela and Rashadah; Photo Credit: Phelan Marc

BE: What were some of your greatest challenges and how did you overcome them?

Allen: Early in my entrepreneurial journey, I realized that the primary obstacle to success was my own mindset. I had to shift from a mentality of scarcity to one of abundance. Initially, I ran my childcare business with a ‘Mom & Pop shop’ mentality, lacking effective leadership and systems. I faced immense stress and anxiety, which led to repeated emergency room visits, as I thought I might be having a panic and heart attack all at the same time. The experience was overwhelming.

Poor hiring practices and inadequate tools hindered our productivity and profitability. Many people told me that there was no money to be made in the childcare industry.

However, a visit with my mentor, Mr. Turner, was a turning point. He encouraged me to read the IBIS report, which revealed that the childcare industry was a $60 billion industry. This newfound understanding prompted me to reevaluate my approach. I recognized that everything rises and falls on leadership. I made the pivotal decision to invest in myself. I started dressing professionally, wearing a suit to work, to reflect the success I aspired to achieve. I also invested in my team, providing them with matching uniforms to promote a sense of professionalism. To further develop my leadership skills, I hired a coach, attended business conferences, and I listened to motivational speakers like Les Brown and Zig Ziglar. I prioritized continuing education for my director and staff, creating a comprehensive 90-day onboarding process to ensure we hired and retained top talent.

BE: What does it take for a childcare owner to go to the next level and achieve 6 and 7 figure success?

Allen: To unlock your full potential as a leader, it’s essential to recognize the importance of leadership. Cultivating key characteristics like perseverance, tenacity, grit, and passion will empower you to inspire your team and propel them to new heights.

Implementing the 3 Ps –people, product, and processes–is also vital. You’ll want to surround yourself with People who possess the ideal blend of temperament, attitude, and passion for working with young children. To achieve greatness, you must be resilient and motivated to push through challenges.

Offering a superior product is crucial. My aspiration is to provide cutting-edge early childhood development programs that set us apart. We achieve this by offering unique programs like foreign language classes, dance, yoga, science, PE, STEM education, chess, and organic gardening. By encouraging our team to pursue teaching certifications, we ensure that parents can trust us with their children’s education and well-being.

Lastly, establishing excellent Processes is essential. Our effective 90-day onboarding process, accountability measures, and continuous learning from mistakes enable us to refine our operations and maintain exceptional standards.

BE: Who is your mento, and how do you feel about mentor relationships?

Allen: I’ve been truly blessed to have had some incredible mentors throughout my life, and I firmly believe that having a mentor is a game-changer that can catapult you to unprecedented heights.

My parents have been amazing mentors, teaching me valuable life lessons and sharing their wisdom in ways that have shaped me into the person I am today.

On a professional level, I’ve been inspired by Sandra Yancey, Les Brown, John Maxwell, and the late Earl Nightingale who have all served as mentors and role models, showing me what it means to live a life of purpose, passion, and integrity. Learning from them has been a truly uplifting experience that has inspired me to reach for greatness and make a meaningful difference.

