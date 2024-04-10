Jamie Foxx Partners With WES Brands To Release BSB Whiskey

Multitalented actor, singer, comedian, and businessman Jamie Foxx has partnered with spirits incubator WES Brands to unveil BSB Whiskey, a flavored spirits brand.

The liquor is a 70-proof whiskey that combines the aromatic spice of cinnamon with the sweetness of brown sugar. The BSB is an acronym for Brown Sugar Blend and is being introduced by Foxx, BSB Whiskey’s brand owner and creative director.

“Life is precious, so I’ve always tried living it to the fullest. As an avid whiskey drinker, owning a brand that is sippable and unlike any other has been a life goal of mine; with BSB, I’m finally making that happen,” Foxx said in a written statement. “BSB is an ode to my personal philosophy – it’s about bringing people together to celebrate life and have fun.”

The 750ml bottle will be sold for $24.99 across the United States, and more info about the brand can be found online at BSB Whiskey. You can also follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

WES Brands has also hired Naeemah Leonard, a 15+ year veteran in the wine and spirits industry, as its new Senior Brand Director of Whiskey. Based on her past work in brown spirits and the management of many celebrity partnerships, her expertise will support the company’s focus on BSB Whiskey.

After a well-publicized health scare that prevented Foxx from hosting his game show, Beat Shazam, for season six, the celebrity entrepreneur will return for season seven, along with his daughter Corinne. Last month, the network announced that the Any Given Sunday actor is back. The show will return for season 7 on Tuesday, May 28, at 8 p.m. and will also be shown on Hulu.

“Jamie and Corinne are the heart and soul of Beat Shazam,” said Allison Wallach, FOX Entertainment’s president of unscripted entertainment, in a written statement. “As our undeniably dynamic father-daughter hosting team, they bring a relationship like no other to a show like no other, and it’s wonderful having them back on set this season.”