Jamie Foxx to Host 'We Are Family' With Daughter After Health Scare

Announcements for the new music game show Jamie Foxx will be hosting with his daughter Corinne Foxx come days after she gave fans an update on his “medical complication.”

On Monday, it was confirmed that Foxx and his daughter will be expanding their partnership with Fox and co-hosting the new music game show “We Are Family,” Variety reports. The father-daughter duo already appear on the “Beat Shazam” show Foxx hosts with Corinne serving as DJ. Nick Cannon has been filling in amid reports of Fox’s health scare.

The announcement on the new show comes just days after Corinne, 26, took to Instagram May 12 to make an announcement on her father’s health status amid reports the family was allegedly “preparing for the worst.”

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,” Corinne wrote on her Instagram Story, via People.

“My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” she wrote before teasing the show announcement.

“In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

Her message came shortly after the music journalist Touré shared a since-deleted post claiming that sources for Foxx, 55, say the actor is in the intensive care unit on life support.

“I have heard from multiple sources that the legend Jamie Foxx is in serious medical trouble. Incredibly sad situation,” Touré captioned a since-deleted post captured by Onsite!

“Jamie Foxx is on Life Support in ICU at this Hour…Family is preparing for the worst,” Touré wrote in the note he posted and deleted to his Instagram page.

Touré’s claims came one week after a close source to the Academy Award-winning actor claimed that “Jamie is stable and not in a life-threatening situation now,” People reports.

But while those closest to Jamie were remaining mum about his condition, up until Corinne spoke out. A number of celebrities were taking to social media to send their prayers to the veteran TV and film star.

“Man, prayin for Jamie Foxx,” musician and actor Kid Cudi tweeted on Wednesday.

Man, prayin for Jamie Foxx 🙏🏾 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) May 10, 2023

Grammy award-winning artist Tyler The Creator shared a video to his Instagram Story of a fan-made video of Foxx performing his 1994 song “Infatuation” and wrote that he was “sending love to” the actor and musician.

Actor James Woods, who costarred with Foxx in the 2013 action movie “White House Down” shared a story crediting Foxx “for the kind and caring man he is.”

We all know how brilliant Jamie Foxx is as an actor. My experience was how amazing he could be as a colleague. When we were shooting White House Down, I had a neck injury during a stunt thing. A few weeks later Jamie and I had a protracted fight scene filmed over several days. I… — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 3, 2023

“When we were shooting White House Down, I had a neck injury during a stunt thing. A few weeks later Jamie and I had a protracted fight scene filmed over several days. I asked him to be careful and he went beyond. It was like ballet!” Woods recalled.

“He protected me at every turn, while making it look like total mayhem. He put my well-being over every other consideration. I had always greatly admired him as an artist, of course, but I was honored to know him for the kind and caring man he is.”

Foxx had been allegedly hospitalized in Atlanta since last month due to a mysterious health scare, Fox News reported. The family has not disclosed his health status or medical issue.

