Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Jamie Foxx Struck By Thrown Glass During Birthday Dinner Altercation At Beverly Hills’ Mr. Chow It remains unknown to the public who initiated the incident or what caused it.







Jamie Foxx is recovering from his injuries after glass was thrown at him during his birthday dinner in a Beverly Hills restaurant.

A spokesperson confirmed the Dec. 13 incident to CNN, stating that someone from another table threw the glass that cut his mouth. The now 57-year-old had to receive stitches due to the altercation.

“Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth,” explained the spokesperson. “He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.”

According to a report shared by the Beverly Hills Police Department, the incident occurred at Mr. Chow. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. that evening, as the police initially responded to a possible assault with a deadly weapon. However, they later determined that the issue was slightly different.

“Upon investigation, officers determined that the reported assault with a deadly weapon was unfounded. Instead, the incident involved a physical altercation between parties,” detailed the report. “The BHPD conducted a preliminary investigation and completed a report documenting the battery. No arrests were made.”

While no one ended up in handcuffs, the authorities did note that an investigation into the matter continues. It remains unknown to the public who initiated the incident or what caused it.

The news of the altercation also comes days after the release of Foxx’s highly anticipated Netflix special. In the show, the Oscar-winning actor and singer shed light on his medical emergency that made headlines last year.

Foxx detailed how he had a severe headache the day of his health incident, asking his friend for an aspirin before passing out. He revealed that he suffered from a brain bleed that led to a stroke. The stroke left him unable to walk, leading to his stay at a rehabilitation center.

“It is a mystery,” he said in the special. “We still don’t know exactly what happened to me.”

Foxx thanked his children, daughters Corinne and Anelise, as well as his sister, Deidra Dixon, who supported him amid his recovery journey.

