Jamie Foxx’s Co-Star Porscha Coleman Shares Health Update, Says Actor Is ‘Doing Well’

One of Jamie Foxx’s former costars provided a positive update on the actor’s health.

Porscha Coleman, who starred with Foxx on the 2021 Netflix series, Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me, told Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier that the comedian is doing just fine.

“I’ve talked to people very close to Foxx; he is doing well,” Coleman said. “I hate that the media outlets kept running with the narrative of what was going on without having the proper information.”

In May, Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, wrote on Instagram that her famous dad has been out of the hospital for weeks and was home, a rebuke to the rampant claims that her father was in poor health.

“Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” Corinne Foxx wrote. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

Coleman said she isn’t surprised that the Oscar winner and his family are keeping things quiet in regards to health updates. “One thing about Jamie is that he’s always valued his privacy. If you’ve noticed, Jamie Foxx has always been on the low,” Coleman said. “Even when it came to dating, Jamie’s always been private, so it never surprised me.”

Foxx has been MIA since allegedly suffering a “medical complication” in April while filming a new Netflix action comedy, Back in Action, in Atlanta. According to Page Six, family members close to Foxx say they think the silence on his health status may affect his career prospects. Foxx has done everything from TV to music to movies to stand-up comedy.

The status of Back in Action is still up in the air. In the meantime, cast members for his upcoming Netflix movie, They Cloned Tyrone, are doing press for the movie, which is scheduled for a July 21, 2023 release.