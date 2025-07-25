News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Sean Kingston’s Mother, Janice Turner, Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison Turner and her son had been found guilty earlier this year of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud







Janice Turner, mother of recording artist Sean Kingston, was found guilty, along with her son, after the government charged them with several crimes, including grand theft and identity theft, and she was sentenced to five years in prison and three years of probation.

According to CBS News, the 63-year-old woman was given her prison sentence July 23 in the case that involved her and Kingston committing crimes totaling more than $1 million. Turner and her son, real name Kisean Anderson, had been found guilty earlier this year of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud. The recording artist is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 28.

Before learning her fate, she expressed to the judge that she was trying to help Kingston after blaming the music industry for using and abusing him.

“I’m sorry. My intention was to keep my son afloat in this difficult industry. They used him and abused him. I am begging for mercy for me and my son.”

6 South Florida reported that Turner may face deportation to her home island of Jamaica after she completes her sentence.

Turner’s attorney, Humberto Dominguez, spoke to the media outlet after the sentencing.

“It was a hard-fought sentence, so we have mixed feelings on it,” Dominguez said. “We won on some points and obviously, lost on some points. All of which will be handled on appeal. So, we have mixed feelings on it. Overall, the judge tried to do what was right and what was fair.”

Turner’s next scheduled court date is October 16, when she will have a restitution hearing.

Turner was arrested during a raid in May 2024 at the Southwest Ranches mansion that Kingston lived in. Kingston was arrested the same day in California after warrants were issued for him and his mother. The pair was accused of defrauding several businesses, including a jewelry store, a luxury furniture manufacturer, a high-end automobile dealer, and a company specializing in television and entertainment systems.

RELATED CONTENT: Candace Owens Gives Harvey Weinstein A Platform To Profess His Innocence