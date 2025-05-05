News by Sharelle B. McNair Rep. Jasmine Crockett Calls Trump ‘Terrified,’ Says He’s Threatened by Strong Black Women After ‘Low I.Q.’ Insult Crockett did not mince words about the Trump administration and its loyal followers, especially some of her white women colleagues.







Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) had some words for President Donald Trump herself after hearing he called her a “low I.Q. person” during an interview with NBC News.

Trump sat down with NBC’s Kristen Welker for an interview, during which he answered various questions following his first 100 days in office. During the talk, he mentioned the Texas lawmaker by name when claiming the Democratic Party is in “total disarray.” After hearing her speak, the President said she is “definitely a low I.Q. person.”

Crockett caught wind of Trump’s comments and decided to clap back on X, saying that while he claims she is “new,” her name is constantly coming out of his mouth. “For you to be in charge of the WHOLE country, you sure do have my name in your mouth a lot,” Crockett wrote.

“Every time you say my name, you’re reminding the world that you’re terrified of smart, bold Black women telling the truth and holding you accountable. So keep talking…”

According to Fox News, she continued to press back against the President’s claim while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” saying she would “absolutely” take a head-to-head I.Q. test against Trump.

The first-term Democratic leader has had no problem showing off her I.Q. when clapping back at the Trump administration and its loyal followers, especially some of her white women colleagues. In January 2025, Corckett got into a viral spat with South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace during a House Oversight Committee meeting where they voted to ban transgender athletes from women’s sports at federally funded institutions.

Mace threatened a fight outside the House walls after referring to Crockett as a “child,” saying, “If you want to take it outside, we can do that.” Crockett and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene have also gotten into verbal spats on numerous occasions, resulting in her referring to MTG as “dumb and a lowlife” during her sit-down with Kimmel.

After being criticized for allegedly referring to Texas’ Gov. Greg Abbott, who uses a wheelchair, as “Governor Hot Wheels,” Crockett’s GOP state colleague Randy Weber said he was looking “forward to introducing my resolution to censure you for your words and actions” after telling her that “words have meanings & actions have consequences.”

However, voters on social media seemingly agree with Crockett’s claim of Trump’s fear of Black women. Former Democratic National Convention member Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) supported the idea, stating Black women continue to bruise his ego. “Trump can’t stop crowing about @RepJasmine because fearless Black women torch his paper-thin ego,” he wrote in response.

“Keep her name rolling, Don—it spotlights your terror of truth & your party’s allergy to accountability. We’re here, we’re loud, & we’re voting. Deal w/ it convict.”

