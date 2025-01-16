News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Office Denounces Nancy Mace for ‘Threatening Physical Violence’ During House Hearing Texas Democratic U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett's office is calling out South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace's "threatening" behavior during a House hearing.







Texas Democratic U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s office is responding to South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace “threatening physical violence” during a House hearing on Tuesday.

Crockett’s spokesperson, Chloe Kessock, condemned Mace on Wednesday for threatening physical violence and using inflammatory language during a tense exchange on Tuesday at the House Oversight Committee. A now-viral moment captured Mace telling Crockett to “take it outside” after Crockett called for the reinstatement of the civil rights subcommittee and criticized Mace’s continued attacks on transgender individuals.

“It’s clear that Rep. Mace was threatening physical violence against Congresswoman Crockett as part of her performative, ridiculous meltdown in the House Oversight Committee room,” Kessock told The Advocate. “Her slur-ridden screed exemplifies exactly why the House Oversight Committee needs to pass Congresswoman Crockett’s amendment to reinstate the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.”

Crockett: Somebody’s campaign coffers are struggling right now so she’s going to keep saying trans trans trans.. Child listen



Mace: I am no child! Do not call me a child. I am a grown woman. If you want to take it outside pic.twitter.com/o2EBHzcwoT — Acyn (@Acyn) January 14, 2025

During the hearing, Mace challenged Crockett for calling to reinstate the subcommittee on civil rights. After Mace interrupted her, Crockett replied, “I can see that somebody’s campaign coffers are struggling right now. So [Mace] is gonna keep saying ‘trans, trans, trans, trans’ so that people will feel threatened, and chile, listen —.”

But Mace quickly interjected and began shouting, “I am no child, do not call me a child, I am no child.”

While defending Crockett, Kessock accused Mace of using anti-trans rhetoric to distract from her inability to present meaningful policy solutions.

“Whenever Republicans need to distract the American people from the fact that they have no real policy prescriptions to protect the lives and livelihoods of American women, they run back to their old reliable: demonize trans folk,” Kessock said. “Rep. Mace’s 1990s-era slurs and bathroom fantasies don’t do a thing to protect women — reproductive rights do. But protecting women’s civil rights and liberties fall far below Rep. Mace’s current goal: raising money from the MAGA base and dethroning Marjorie Taylor Greene as MAGA’s most camera-hungry Congresswoman.”

“If Rep. Mace wants to raise money off the back of a qualified Black woman, she can try someone else,” Crockett’s spokesperson added.

RELATED CONTENT: 50 Cent To Host A Superbowl Comedy Block Party In New Orleans