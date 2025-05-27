Politics by Sharelle B. McNair Is Trump OK? Jasmine Crockett Calls On Republicans To Look Into The President’s Mental Health After Bizarre West Point Commencement Speech Crockett continued her intense criticism by comparing Trump to someone who resided in an insane asylum, saying he needs "some ADHD medicine."







Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) has a new assignment for her Republican colleagues who are fans of President Donald Trump: “Look into his mental acuity.”

During an interview with MSNBC host Alex Witt, Crockett, one of Trump’s biggest critics, responded to clips of the president’s off-script commencement speech at the United States Military Academy at West Point during Memorial Day weekend. The Texas congresswoman said that instead of encouraging the military’s next leaders, all Trump did was prove that he was not mentally equipped to hold the office of President of the United States. “I don’t think those that have gone through West Point expected to have their ‘commander-in-chief’ address them and start talking about trophy wives or start talking about how he has so many investigations,” Crockett said.

“That is not instilling confidence whatsoever, and honestly, our troops deserve better, our graduates deserve better, we as a country deserve better, and frankly, and if we are ever going to be seen as the world leaders….it is time for Republicans to start calling him out and start questioning his mental acuity.”

Crockett: It is time for Republicans to start calling him out and start questioning his mental acuity, and whether or not he is equipped to serve mentally. We know when it comes down to his criminality, he is not qualified to serve, but this is just absolutely deplorable. pic.twitter.com/Qz7VroXedQ — Acyn (@Acyn) May 25, 2025

Crockett continued her intense criticism by comparing the indicted leader to someone who resided in an insane asylum. “Like he’d just be all over the place. Like, get him some ADHD medicine, if nothing else, because I don’t know where he’s ever gonna go,” she continued, according to Fox News.

West Point’s 1,002 graduating cadets, like other college graduates, had hopes of being encouraged about their next steps into the real world but instead received a list of what’s up against them in the military — like redacted foreign policy initiatives, a $1 trillion military buildup and the elimination of transgender service members — all while being told they are the first of the “golden age” of the US military.

Crockett’s comments come just a few days after members of the Republican Party, including Vice President JD Vance, said there should be an investigation into former President Joe Biden’s ability to serve amid the announcement of an aggressive prostate cancer diagnosis.

On top of Trump’s random remarks, he broke tradition, refusing to stay at the ceremony to shake hands with the grads. Critics on social media allege Trump left the ceremony for a round of golf.

The president’s mental state was just one of several things Crockett wants her Republican colleagues to look into. She didn’t mince words when she spoke about the “cruel” spending bill that House Republicans passed shortly before the three-day holiday weekend. She said it does nothing for low- and middle-class Americans but guarantees “those top earners being able to have their next trophy wife or buy their next yacht, or get their next plane.”

RELATED CONTENT: Jasmine Crockett Reveals Democrat Donors Are Rallying Behind ‘The Safest White Boy’ Ahead Of 2028 Presidential Race