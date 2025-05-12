News by Sharelle B. McNair Jasmine Crockett Reveals Democrat Donors Are Rallying Behind ‘The Safest White Boy’ Ahead Of 2028 Presidential Race Crockett told host Clay Cane that she heard it from a donor’s mouth and can assure voters that it's not a person of color.







During a SiriusXM podcast interview, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) hinted that the Democratic party is already rallying behind the “safest white boy” to support as a candidate ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

Without mentioning any names, Crockett said “one specific candidate” is being floated around as she spoke about her party’s alleged fear of having a woman jump in the race again. “It is this fear that the people within the party, within the primary system, will have about voting for a woman because every time we voted for a woman, we’ve lost, so far,” she said in a clip of the Urban View town hall.

“And I think that that’s a natural fear because we just want to win.”

NEW: Rep. Jasmine Crockett says Democrat donors want the 'safest White boy' for their 2028 candidate and claims "they – have chosen… it’s not a black person nor a woman"



"There’s a lot of people that are like, you know what? Like, let’s go find the safest White boy we can… pic.twitter.com/lfqmv27PTe — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) May 10, 2025

Doubling down on her claim, she told host Clay Cane that she heard it from a donor’s mouth and can assure voters that it’s not a person of color. “No, for real. And to be clear, when we talk about them, I can tell you that there is one specific candidate,” Crockett said. “I had a donor on the phone with me telling me that all the donors are lining up behind that candidate. So I can tell, and I tell you, it’s not a Black person, nor a woman, OK?”

While that may not be a shocker for some Democratic voters, the outspoken congresswoman touched on some of the reasons behind “they” — referring to the same party members who supported former President Joe Biden — not putting a woman up as the new candidate. “People fail to recognize how unique Trump is. They continue to say ‘well we lost,’ well they both lost to Trump,” she said.

“Trump, who is a misogynist, Trump, who is going to ramp up the misogyny in the first place because that’s what he does. He is disrespectful. Like right now, he still doesn’t know how to deal with me.”

Some of the Democratic Party names being whispered include California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, former Vice Presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and former Vice President Kamala Harris, who was the second woman to lose to President Donald Trump in November 2024.

Fox News anchors speculated that former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg may be in the running because he took his pronouns down and has a beard. “Those are two things necessary to run a country,” one anchor said.

Pete Buttigieg “just took his pronouns down recently.” The Fox & Friends cohosts speculate on which Democrats will run for president in 2028. pic.twitter.com/PGdhh0uPmq — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 12, 2025



However, Crockett’s name hasn’t been left out of some conversation since she is considering the position as top Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, succeeding Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly, according to The Dallas Morning News. She is currently the panel’s vice ranking member, often going viral for advocating for numerous topics, such as transgender athletes in women’s sports, against her ranking Republican colleagues.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Sinners’ Not-So-Subtle Nod To Voodoo Is Just One Way Ryan Coogler Connects The Diaspora