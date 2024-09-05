Politics by Sharelle Burt Oh Look: There Is Strife Among White Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene And JD Vance Well, this just got interesting....







Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is allegedly turning her back on GOP Vice Presidential nominee J.D. Vance, calling him “totally unhinged,” the Borowitz Report reports.

In an interview, Taylor Greene allegedly said she has been listening to some of the things Vance has said on the campaign trail and isn’t impressed, referring to the Republican lawmaker as a “lunatic.” “I have remained silent on this issue, but I can do so no longer,” Taylor Greene said. “I have been listening to the things Senator Vance says on the campaign trail, and they are the ravings of a lunatic.”

The controversial congresswoman warned her fellow Republicans, claiming Vance’s candidacy is on the brink of the party’s demise and “will go down to certain defeat.” In the meantime, she offers herself as a replacement: “If asked to serve, I will.” Taylor Greene said she would restore “much-needed gravitas to the Republican ticket.”

In January 2024, Taylor Greene, one of Trump’s most outspoken allies, was eyeing being one of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s vice presidential candidates. Steve Bannon, former top Trump aide and host of the “Bannon’s War Room” podcast, called her ambitious. “This is no shrinking violet. She’s ambitious—she’s not shy about that, nor should she be,” Bannon said.

“She sees herself on the shortlist for Trump’s VP. Paraphrasing Cokie Roberts, when MTG looks in the mirror, she sees a potential president smiling back.”

Taylor Greene is singing a much different tune than when Vance was first selected by Trump. According to The Hill, she said she was “proud” of him, and he “completely aligned” with her “ideologically.” “I love for people to change their mind about President Trump,” she said. “We’re Americans; we’re allowed to change our mind, and he changed his mind about President Trump after the first four years of his presidency, and that’s a great thing.”

In a video posted on X, she professed the same sentiments, highlighting that she was among the first legislators to vouch for him when he ran for Ohio state Senate. “I’m very excited. I was the first member of Congress to endorse J.D. Vance when he was running for Senate,” she told the interviewer. “And I vetted him, pretty closely, of course, because I’m one of those strong President Trump supporters.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene: I'm very excited Trump chose JD Vance as his running mate. I vetted him! pic.twitter.com/u8cWXkMTbA — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) July 17, 2024

After other GOP leaders expressed their impression of Vance being highly intelligent and educated, Taylor Greene said she doesn’t know what is causing Vance to go on “bizarre” rants. Several clips of past and present interviews with Vance have caused some backlash, including one where he said the purpose of a premenopausal woman is to raise grandchildren.

He also tried to pull up on Vice President Kamala Harris on a tarmac in Wisconsin and inaccurately unloaded on her record, claiming “she pretends to be a tough-on-crime prosecutor.”

