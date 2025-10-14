News by Sharelle B. McNair Rep. Jasmine Crockett Blasts Stephen A. Smith’s Critique of Outspoken Black Women Via Retweets Colleagues and media personalities like Angela Rye and Tiffany Cross had Crockett's back, saying that Smith needs to do some self-reflecting.







Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett is seemingly responding to outspoken ESPN and radio personality Stephen A. Smith after his viral commentary calling her out for her continuous criticism of President Donald Trump; however, she isn’t surprised.

Smith stirred up controversy by speaking on Crockett during a segment of his Sirius XM radio show, Straight Shooter With Stephen A., saying he was tired of how the lawmaker expresses herself when it comes to the continuous jabs at Trump. “But how Jasmine Crockett chooses to express herself, I’m like, ‘Is that gonna help your district in Texas?’ Aren’t you there to find a way to get stuff done, as opposed to just being an impediment to what Trump wants? How much work goes into that?” Smith said.

After circulating on X and other social media platforms, several colleagues, fans, and Texas voters pushed back on the sports analyst’s hot takes, rallying around the Congresswoman for openly expressing her take on the demise of U.S. leadership. Crockett let the world know how she felt about Smith’s comments without even saying his name.

She reposted commentary from other outspoken Black women like social justice activist Tamika Mallory, creating a narrative that the sports personality often targets Black women. “It’s no longer a difference of opinion. Stephen A. Smith’s actions are intentional,” Mallory wrote in an Instagram post, tagging Crockett.

“At what point will you lead the charge to TURN HIM OFF?!”

On an episode of the Native Land Pod, hosts Angela Rye, Andrew Gillum, and Tiffany Cross claimed Smith has “little d*** energy” for always coming at Black women. Gillum said he needs to deal with his “Black woman issues,” aligning it with self-hate. Guest host Bakari Sellers supported the hosts’ thoughts, saying, “I’ve never seen a clip of him where he actually praises a Black woman.”

Rapper of the legendary Geto Boys rap group, Willie D, also clapped back at Smith’s commentary, catching Crockett’s attention by reposting with a praying hands emoji. “Stephen A. Smith taking shots at Jasmine Crockett ain’t just messy, it’s weak,” Willie D said, according to Vibe.

“Dude is sitting on one of the biggest mics in America, and instead of using it to uplift, he’s tearing down a Black woman who’s out here putting in real work. That ain’t critique, that’s betrayal. Jasmine Crockett ain’t the problem.”

Smith has been getting pushback from different directions — one for his sudden rise in political commentary — and another for taking unprecedented jabs at some of sports’ most iconic players after giving “advice” to tennis superstar Serena Williams’s husband about her performance at the 2025 Super Bowl alongside Kendrick Lamar, her husband, Alexis Ohanian, schooled Smith on why he isn’t too focused on his advice. “I was gonna ask, ’cause, you hadn’t been married before, right?” the Reddit founder said.

“’Cause I give advice to plenty of founders who want to build billion-dollar companies. And the reason I do that is because I build billion-dollar companies, so I generally try to stay in my lane.”