Stephen A. Smith Blasts Jasmine Crockett For Constant Criticism Of Trump 'Aren't you there to find a way to get stuff done, as opposed to just being an impediment to what Trump wants? How much work goes into that?'







Stephen A. Smith took aim at Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) over her consistent criticism of President Donald Trump and if that benefits her constituents.

The sports pundit offered his take on the Oct. 2 episode of Straight Shooter with Stephen A.

“But how Jasmine Crockett chooses to express herself, I’m like, ‘Is that gonna help your district in Texas?’ Aren’t you there to find a way to get stuff done, as opposed to just being an impediment to what Trump wants? How much work goes into that?” Smith said, in a clip shared on X.

“’I’m just going to go off about Trump, cuss him out every chance I get, say the most derogatory, incendiary things imaginable, and that’s my day’s work.’ That ain’t work!”

Smith suggested that rather than criticizing Trump, Crockett should focus on working with the current administration to better the lives of her constituents in Texas’s 30th congressional district.

“Work is saying, ‘That’s the man in power. I know what his agenda is. I’m not exactly in a position to stop him since the Republicans have the Senate and the House, but maybe if I’m willing to work with this man, I might get something out of it for my constituency,'” Smith said.

In recent weeks, Crockett has attributed the government shutdown to Republicans’ efforts to block the release of the Epstein files.

“FACT: Trump wants to distract from Epstein. RELEASE THE FILES,” she tweeted. “FACT: Republicans run the House, Senate, & White House…if there is a shutdown, Real Math says it’s the REPUBLICANS’ SHUTDOWN. FACT: Republicans only know how to break sh-t & then deflect & deny any accountability.”

