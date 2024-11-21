Rep. Jasmine Crockett Schools GOP Leaders On What ‘Oppression’ Really Means During DEI Hearing

Texas’ Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett went viral after she schooled House Oversight Committee members on the meaning of the word “oppression” while defending diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), NBC Montana reported.

Her passionate remarks were made after Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Tx.) proposed the “Dismantle DEI Act,” which, if passed, would shut down all federal DEI offices and eliminate federal DEI programs. Crockett defended DEI, comparing the measure of diverse people to a diverse investment portfolio that highlights “different strengths and weaknesses.”

But it was the use of the word “oppression” by her Republican colleagues that she described as “nails on a chalkboard.” “There has been no oppression for the white man in this country. You tell me which white man was dragged out of their homes. You tell me which one of them got dragged all the way across an ocean, told that you are going to go and work, we’re going to steal your wives, we are going to rape your wives,” she passionately said.

“That didn’t happen. That is oppression. We didn’t ask to be here. We’re not the same migrants that y’all constantly come up against. We didn’t run away from home; we were stolen.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett: "There has been no oppression for the white man in this country … it is white men on this side of the aisle telling us, people of color on this side of the aisle, that y'all are the ones being oppressed." pic.twitter.com/qfEZctkVN6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 20, 2024

She continued to point out the “white men on this side of the aisle” that are pushing the narrative to “people of color on this side of the aisle, that y’all are the ones being oppressed, that y’all are the ones being harmed.”

“That is not the definition of oppression,” Crockett added.

Viewers of the video came to her defense, claiming she was spouting nothing by facts. @wings_treasures, who is white, says white men only shout feelings of being oppressed when “people of color and women don’t bow down.”

Truth!



When people of color and women don’t bow down to white men, the white men say they’re being “oppressed.”



No. They’re simply being treated equally. — Jeff (@wings_treasures) November 20, 2024

Another user, @chidinwatu, celebrated Corckett’s re-election, prompting the need for more passion on Capitol Hill. “Thanks to whoever voted and delivered @JasmineForUS to Congress,” he wrote.

Thanks to whoever voted and delivered @JasmineForUS to congress. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) November 20, 2024

Kentucky Republican Congressman James Comer jumped in to defend his party’s stance and take a dig at Crockett’s points. “You can start with Exodus,” as a reference to the biblical book describing how Jews fled slavery in Egypt. The congresswoman pushed his remark to the side.

During her argument, Crockett, according to Fox News, highlighted data that supports her argument. White men comprise only 30% of the country’s population but hold more than 60% of elected offices.

She ended her theory by claiming that “companies with more diverse workforces are more likely to outperform their competitors.”

I can’t even tell you how many White men have served in this chamber. But I can tell you that I am only the 55th Black woman to be elected to Congress,” she said. “And so when you want to talk about history and pretend it was so long ago, it wasn’t. Because, again, I am just number 55.”

RELATED CONTENT: Bronny James Accused Of Receiving Star Treatment After Reports Surface He’ll Just Play Home Games With G League Team