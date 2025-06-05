News by Sharelle B. McNair Jasmine Crockett Sets Eye On House Oversight Committee Leadership Position The House Oversight Committee is known for holding the executive branch of the federal government - and President Donald Trump - accountable.







Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) wants to take her position on the U.S. House Oversight Committee to the next level as a ranking member.

In a letter posted to X, Crockett announced her plans to seek the position, stating it was time to return to serving the American people. ​​

“In this moment, Americans are demanding a more strategic, aggressive, and energetic fight,” Crockett wrote.

“Understanding that fierce urgency, I formally announce my candidacy for Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform—with a focus on standing up for American families, defending the Constitution and the rule of law, and ensuring the government serves the people, not the privileged few.”

As the current Vice Ranking Member of the committee, Crockett is seeking the position last held by Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA), who died May 21 after a battle with cancer. He served in the position after being elected in 2023. Crockett is seeking to restore normalcy to the committee, arguing that these are unprecedented times. “These are not normal times—and this cannot be a business-as-usual moment,” she continued on X.

By definition, according to Fox 4 News, the House Oversight Committee is known for holding the executive branch of the federal government, including President Donald Trump, accountable. Since joining the committee, Crockett has made her presence known by speaking up for the American people on issues that some of her colleagues don’t speak up on enough.

The outspoken congresswoman has gone viral on social media several times for tense exchanges with Republican lawmakers over key issues concerning voters. In May 2024, the catchphrase “bleach blonde bad built butch body” was born after Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene attacked her during a committee hearing for wearing fake eyelashes. She also spoke up for members of the LGBTQ+ community after Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) spoke out against transgender Americans.

It is followers of Trump, such as Greene and Mace, who pushed Crockett to make the move to hierarchy within the committee ranks, labeling the country as being “in an existential crisis.”

“The Administration has refused to respect congressional authority, abide by lawful judicial orders, or respond to public outrage,” Crockett continues in her announcement. “The magnitude of these unprecedented times warrants a resistance and tactics never before seen. We must pull back the curtain on the unmitigated chaos under Trump 2.0 and translate our findings to the American people in a way they can digest.”

Crockett isn’t the only Democratic leader seeking the gavel, but she is the youngest at 44 years old. California Rep. Robert Garcia, 47, Reps. Stephen Lynch (D-MA), 70, and Kweisi Mfume of Maryland, 76, also threw in their bid for the seat.

