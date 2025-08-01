Politics by Sharelle B. McNair Rep. Jasmine Crockett Labels Trump As The ‘Temu Hitler’ Who Is Gerrymandering Texas To Save Face Crockett discussed the President’s latest attempt to gerrymander the state with a proposed congressional map that will give Republicans the advantage over Democrats, picking up five seats in the 2026 midterms.







Texas Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett gave President Donald Trump a new nickname – “Temu Hitler” – while discussing his attempts to gerrymander the Lone Star State, discrediting the Black vote, in efforts to cover up his woes.

During an interview with Zerilina Maxwell of SiriusXM’s Mornings with Zerlina, Crockett discussed the President’s latest attempt to gerrymander the state with a proposed congressional map that will give Republicans the advantage over Democrats, picking up five seats in the 2026 midterms.

After Maxwell suggested to Crockett that elected officials are trying to “dilute the power of people to cast their ballot, have their ballot counted, and have their voices heard,” the outspoken lawmaker had time to speak her mind. “And so the only way that the Republicans who have decided that they are going to embrace an agenda of white supremacy, and this isn’t me exaggerating, this is me denoting how much the Proud Boys love them. This is me denoting that the neo-Nazis tend to side with them and hang out with them and support them,” Crockett said.

“They have decided that the only way that they can bring about this white supremacy agenda is by diluting the voices of people of color,” she continued. “And so what we have seen is, again, this rogue Department of Justice going out to do the bidding of this Temu Hitler. To the extent that he says, ‘listen, the only way that I can ensure that I will have no checks on me is if I can sure that those voices of color do not have representation.’”

Thoughts of powers being diluted are supported by the controversial conversations surrounding Trump being aligned with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, labeled as “a distraction” by other elected officials. Fellow Democratic leaders like Texas Rep. Al Green caught on to Trump’s antics of catering to himself not long after he was sworn in as the 47th president.

During a speech in early 2025, Green was escorted from the House chamber after vocally protesting the administration’s overtures regarding the elimination of Medicaid. The protest resulted in Green being censured, which Crockett celebrated as him not falling victim and refusing to bow down to the MAGA tribe. “And so this is why we see Al Green…who has been a loud and proud voice of dissent against this administration, literally to his face at the State of the Union,” she said.

“…And so Al Green, who has served in Congress for over two decades at this point, is now at risk of losing his seat because those people of color in that particular district, they may now be broken out and parsed apart so that they don’t have this consolidation and this ability to elect Al Green.” Republican efforts to dismantle predominantly Black voting districts have already been proven as successful in some states, including Florida and Louisiana. While Texas Governor Greg Abbott pledged his allegiance to the attempts, Green threatened to file a lawsuit to block them.

Similar attempts happened in the state of Alabama.

