Former NBA Forward Opens Wellness Center in South Jersey

Former NBA player Jason Thompson has launched a new hydration therapy and wellness service in Sewell, New Jersey.

Last month, Thompson announced that along with his partner, LaNette Keeton, they launched the Hydrate IV Therapy & Wellness service in Sewell, New Jersey. The new business offers vitamin IV drips, vitamin shots, NAD therapy, wellness testing, aesthetic services like Botox, and additional services.

“It means a lot to be able to make a positive impact on this community. I spent a lot of my career traveling, but I can’t wait to finally be back home and share something that is so important to me,” said Thompson in a written statement.

The former NBA player partnered with Keeton due to her successful entrepreneurial career as the founder and CEO of several infusion and IV therapy businesses. The purpose of the wellness service is to help the community when it comes to the physical health of fitness and to prevent illnesses.

This is an extension of Thompson doing things in his hometown. The passion he has is to help promote health and wellness, which he has been doing since he established the Jason Thompson Foundation in 2018. The foundation’s mission is to “educate communities on the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle and provide resources to support this effort.”

With the resurgence of making self-care and mental health a priority, especially among Black men and women, Thompson’s new hydration therapy and wellness center will further add to the conversation and encourage more people within his own community to take a serious approach to their health needs. Thompson still resides in his hometown in South Jersey and is a current Rider University men’s basketball coaching staff member.

