Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Attorney Tony Buzbee Won’t Be Practicing Law In NYC After Failed Filings Against Jay-Z He is not allowed to try any case within the five boroughs of New York as well as Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, and Sullivan counties







Attorney Tony Buzbee, who has filed multiple lawsuits against music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, has been denied the ability to practice law in the Southern District of New York.

According to Complex, the lawyer, who had to dismiss a lawsuit filed against Diddy and recording artist Jay-Z recently, is not allowed to try any case within the five boroughs of New York as well as Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, and Sullivan counties. This is not good news for the attorney, who has filed several lawsuits against Diddy in the past year.

Court reporter Meghann Cuniff posted the ruling on her social media account stating that the ruling came from the Committee on Grievances for the Southern District of New York. That committee is responsible for investigating complaints of attorney misconduct.

His lawsuit against Jay-Z is dismissed and not coming back, and now Tony Buzbee is trying to ensure he can keep litigating his other lawsuits against Diddy because his admission application in the Southern District of New York was denied. pic.twitter.com/NuKOU7R38W — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) February 22, 2025

The committee said that Buzbee failed to ask permission to practice in the district before he submitted for admission on Jan. 29, 2025. He just recently performed that task because his negligence was pointed out in the lawsuit he filed that accused the two businessmen of sexually assaulting a then-13-year-old girl in New York City in 2000.

With the recent ruling, he will have to include the denial letter each time he wants to pursue a case within the Southern District of New York.

Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z is now in the clear after Buzbee dismissed the lawsuit against the “Hard Knock Life” lyricist, but the attorney has about 12 other suits against Diddy that may be in jeopardy due to this recent ruling against Buzbee.

CNN reported that attorneys for Diddy say that Doe dropping her lawsuit means that the other numerous allegations against Combs were also false.

“This is another confirmation that these lawsuits are built on falsehoods, not facts…[in] case after case filed by individuals hiding behind anonymity.”

Diddy has been in custody since September 2024 at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, as he awaits an upcoming federal trial on charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

RELATED CONTENT: Jay-Z’s Team Roc Sues Kansas City For Public Records On Police Misconduct