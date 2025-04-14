JAY-Z’s Attorney: No Settlement Agreement Made With Tony Buzbee

Jay-Z’s attorney said there is no settlement agreement in place with attorney Tony Buzbee, who was accused of trying to defame the rap mogul.

According to HipHopDX, Buzbee claims Jay-Z agreed to drop his defamation lawsuit in exchange for the voluntary dismissal from Jane Doe, who alleged that Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs sexually assaulted her when she was 13 in New York City in 2000.

In the motion to dismiss the suit, Buzbee stated that the rapper used his position as a wealthy and famous man to bully his client into dropping the case. He added that Jay-Z’s lawsuit was filed in the wrong court but that both parties have come to an agreement.

“Eventually, the relentless pressure that [Jay-Z] and his associates placed upon [Jane] Doe became too much for her. On February 4, 2025, an agreement to resolve the litigation was reached between Doe and Mr. Carter, through their attorneys which included the voluntary dismissal of the SDNY Action.”

Jay-Z’s attorney, Alex Spiro, denied there was an agreement between the parties.

“Total lie. He brought a false case, lost badly, and was forced to dismiss quickly. End of story.”

Buzbee’s attorney responded by telling the court that there was an “exchange of emails” between the attorneys, and as part of the dismissal motion, Spiro agreed to withdraw “the rule 11 motions for sanctions that he had brought against Mr. Buzbee’s law firm.”

Spiro, however, said his client “would never settle the lawsuit or pay any money to resolve it, given it was a heinous false accusation.”

The lawsuit filed by Jane Doe against Jay-Z and Diddy was dismissed with prejudice. That means she can never refile. Based on the information in the dismissal, there was no mention of an agreement between the parties.

